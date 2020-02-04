Liverpool are surprise suitors to a prolific striker nicknamed El Bufalo, while Tottenham’s hopes of a €40m January signing were repelled in mysterious circumstances, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RANGERS STAR MORELOS CLAIMS LIVERPOOL TRANSFER WILL HAPPEN

Prolific Rangers frontman believes his time at Ibrox will end this summer – and believes a surprise move to Liverpool is on the cards.

The powerful Colombia striker – nicknamed El Bufalo for his combative style – has netted 76 times in 126 appearances since signing for the Gers in a bargain £1m deal from HJK Helsinki in June 2017.

Morelos was linked with moves to Leicester, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace during January and while no transfer materialised, the 23-year-old has now stated in an interview with Colombian paper AS Colombia [via Sport Witness] that his coach at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, has recommended him to his old club, Liverpool.

“I think they [Liverpool] are aware, (it’s easy to) imagine with the coach we have, who played all that time in Liverpool,” he said.

“I imagine he must have friends, managers who come to watch the games and are on the lookout. Other teams are watching as well; we have to keep doing things right.

“There are many clubs interested, let’s wait until the end of the season to see what leagues are asking for me and make a decision.

“If God gives me the opportunity to go out to a good club, it will happen.”

Morelos has an impressive 28 goals in 37 appearances for Gers this season and despite the speculation over his future, the striker is adamant his only focus right now is helping his club end Celtic’s long-run of dominance in the Scottish Premiership.

“In the short term I am with Rangers, until mid-season,” Morelos added.

“It depends on what you do; if you score many goals, there will be interest from many more teams, there will be interest from the largest and most competitive leagues.

“My dream is to be a champion, to be champion with Rangers is the only thing I need to continue making my mark on this club.

“If given another chance of a bigger team, it will be done.”

Liverpool are seemingly in the market to sign a new striker this summer and have also been strongly linked with RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner in a €50million deal, while talk of Kylian Mbappe moving to Anfield in a blockbuster deal refuses to go away.

AND THE REST

Gareth Bale “boycotted” a €40million January move to Tottenham out of spite to Real Madrid and their attempts to offload him (Sport)

Manchester United’s move for Odion Ighalo was not a last-minute deal, with reports in France claiming the striker’s agent saying contact about the deal was first made on January 1 (Foot Mercato)

Atletico Madrid could have no fit strikers for their Champions League showdown with Liverpool later this month (AS)

New Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin is on a mission to sign a replacement for struggling keeper Loris Karius after “getting sick” of the number of high-profile mistakes the German is making (Fotospor)

Liverpool, Man City target Fabien Ruiz already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid this summer – but the appointment of Quique Setién at Barcelona could see the Napoli man go back on his word and sign for the Blaugrana instead (Sport)

Atletico Madrid have opened negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in a surprise deal this summer. The Croatian has also been mentioned as a target for Man Utd, who could now move for Atleti star Saul Niguez (Cadena Ser)

Red Bell Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick will take over at AC Milan this summer (Bild)

Bruno Fernandes was surprised at the intensity and rhythm of the Premier League after making his Manchester United debut on Saturday (Record)

Arsenal and Everton saw bids rejected to sign Lille’s Brazilian defender Gabriel in January (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Miami are preparing huge offers to try and lure both Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani to the club at the end of the season (AS)

Juventus are targeting a summer raid on Bologna’s for their €25m-rated Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan saw efforts to sign Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus rejected by the Old Lady despite offering them the chance to take Lucas Paqueta in exchange (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan were close to agreeing a deal for Leicester striker Islam Slimani during the final few days of the January window (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has revealed he thought it was a joke when the club made an attempt to sign him this summer – but the 22-year-old is determined to make up for lost time after his slow start at the Bernabeu (Marca)

Frank Lampard is reported to have identified two men he wants as a replacement for the Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea amid claims the Blues are actively looking to sell the struggling Spaniard (Cadena Cope)

Ciro Immobile’s agent claims the Lazio star is “the best striker in Europe right now, let alone in Italy” after coring 25 goals in 21 Serie A games this season (Tuttomercatoweb Radio)

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase to sign Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United (ESPN)

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente could have made a surprise move to Barcelona last month, it is claimed (AS)