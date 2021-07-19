Arsenal have made a £25m bid to sign a Barcelona star, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is to make a surprise move, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Everton are closing on the signing of three new players.

SERGINO DEST BID FROM ARSENAL

Arsenal have launched a £25m bid for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest as they look to replace the departing Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is poised to end his eight years with the Gunners by moving to Inter Milan as a replacement for Acharf Hakimi.

He is reportedly set to cost around £20m with his signing likely to go through this week.

Indeed, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta suggests his signing is close. “Hector Bellerin is a player we’re following… but I can’t say more,” he said.

Now it seems the Gunners are acting quickly to find Bellerin’s replacement by launching a bid for Dest.

The USA international became Ronald Koeman’s first signing at Barcelona last summer, joining in a €21m deal from Ajax.

He did well too, featuring 41 times and scoring three goals, during a difficult campaign for the club.

However, financial pressures means they could be forced to sell.

Now as per Sport, via Metro, the Gunners are to launch a €30m (£25.7m) to seal his signing.

Dest, who was born in Holland, is also on Bayern Munich and Juventus’ radar. But it is Arsenal who have made the first move.

The article claims Dest, however, would prefer to stay at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal, meanwhile, expect to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga in a £17m deal. A fee of £50m has also been agreed with Brighton for Ben White.

EVERTON CLOSE ON THREE SIGNINGS

Everton are closing inon deals for Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic as Rafael Benitez makes his first moves in the transfer market. (Daily Telegraph)

Wayne Rooney has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he’s going to be under pressure to deliver silverware for Manchester United in the new season. (Daily Telegraph)

Brighton are set to put some of their pending £50m windfall into a move for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Express)

Manchester United still strongly fancy a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though may stand in the way of what could have been the original plan.

Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham have been given the green light to fight for Houssem Aouar this summer. (Daily Express)

CHELSEA CHASE COMAN DEAL

Chelsea are trying to negotiate a loan deal with Bayern Munich to complete the capture of Kingsley Coman. (Daily Express)

Juventus and PSG are considering a sensational swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi. (Daily Express)

Erling Haaland says he is ‘sad’ to see his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho join Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Burnley will sign Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey on a free transfer after the 34-year-old left Crystal Palace this summer. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for Covid-19. (Daily Mail)

REAL MADRID CHASE DIOGO DALOT

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a move for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to offer Riyad Mahrez a new contract after the winger played a starring role in the club’s Premier League-winning campaign. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed reports that defender Joe Gomez has suffered an injury setback. (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho is filming Roma training with a drone and installed a pitchside screen ‘to show players their mistakes in real time’. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34m asking price for their Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (The Sun)

Steve Bruce confirmed Andy Carroll has left hometown Newcastle for a second time. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City could be set for another £20m windfall with Yangel Herrera attracting Premier League interest. (The Sun)

Emile Smith Rowe appears to have leaked his own Arsenal squad number for 2021-22 – with the midfielder given the No 10 shirt. (The Sun)

French winger Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle winger Laurent Robert, is training with Burnley as the 20-year-old hopes to join their Under-23s squad. (The Sun)

Facundo Pellistri has revealed that he wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United – despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing he plans to loan him out. (The Sun)

Arsenal are reportedly looking to move Alexandre Lacazette on this summer in a bid to raise funds for future transfer dealings. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid hope to keep Kieran Trippier – but have a two-man transfer shortlist should Manchester United sign him. (Daily Mirror)