Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti puts on a training top in the Euro 2020 match against Wales, June 2021

Arsenal get transfer hope over a key target who could fill a vital position for Mikel Arteta, while Inter find Romelu Lukaku’s replacements – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

ARSENAL, BELOTTI TRANSFER ON

Torino’s Arsenal-linked striker Andrea Belotti has reportedly snubbed a big new contract offer as he seeks an exit, according to a report.

The Gunners have already reshaped their squad ahead of what will be a crucial Premier League season. Ben White has bolstered their defence for £50million, while Albert Sambi Lokonga has added to the midfield. However, boss Mikel Arteta is seeking more additions elsewhere in his team.

Striker has become a key area, amid uncertainty over Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman only has a year left on his deal, but a resolution is not in sight.

As for who could step in, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez has had links with a move to Arsenal. However, his future depends on whether Chelsea sign his team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

Italy international Belotti is another reported target and he also has only one year left on his deal.

According to Sky Italia, the 27-year-old has rejected Torino’s latest contract offer. The club have offered their captain a new four-year deal worth €3.3million (£2.8million) per year plus bonuses.

Despite that being more than what he currently earns, it is ‘not enough to convince’ him to sign.

With Belotti in the final year of his deal, Torino would likely want to sell rather than losing their star man for free in the coming months.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Inter Milan have identified Duvan Zapata and Edin Dzeko as potential replacements for Chelsea-linked striker Lukaku. (Sky Italia)

The Blues are edging closer to re-signing the Belgium international, with the fee in the region of £95million. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has held talks with Lionel Messi’s agents following his Barcelona exit. However, the 34-year-old is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (AS / Telegraph)

But Barcelona’s situation could yet get worse, with Sergio Aguero considering a shock exit. (Beteve)

Barca president Joan Laporta is facing scrutiny, with some labelling his second term in the role a failure. (Daily Mail)

MAN CITY MAN DEMANDS GUARDIOLA TALKS

City forward Bernardo Silva has demanded showdown talks with manager Pep Guardiola over his future, following Jack Grealish’s £100million arrival. (The Sun)

Manchester United transfer target Eduardo Camavinga could instead stay at Rennes. (Sport Witness)

Southampton have rejected another approach from Aston Villa for midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Indeed, after losing Danny Ings to Villa, the Saints do not want to sell their other star man. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Southampton are ready to battle Brighton for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic hope to agree a deal for Man City defender Ko Itakura now that Japan’s Olympics run is over. (Daily Record)

WEST HAM EYE DEFENDER TRANSFER

West Ham have offered €14million (£12million) for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. (L’Equipe)

The Hammers have also made an opening bid for highly-rated Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, West Ham are ready to offer £13million for Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. (Calciomercato)

Villa could send exciting youngster Louie Barry to Ipswich on loan to aid his development. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have agreed to sign Newcastle youngster Bobby Clark following his move to Tottenham falling through. (Football Insider)