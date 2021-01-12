Arsenal and Chelsea could make a January bid for a promising striker, while Tottenham are contenders for a Real Madrid defender, according to Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

CHELSEA, ARSENAL CHASING TURKISH HOTSHOT

Chelsea and Arsenal are battling for Turkey under-21 international striker Ali Akman, according to the Daily Mail.

Akman is in the final six months of his contract with Bursaspor, where he continues to impress.

The 18-year-old has scored nine goals from 16 games in the Turkish second division this season, and made his debut for Turkey’s under-21s in November 2020.

Showing signs of quick progression, Akman is now a potential target for Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be interested in acquiring his services, with Bursaspor open to selling him this month. They would rather not lose him for a minimal compensation fee.

Even so, it could take just a bargain investment to lure Akman away from Turkey. The report claims that they could accept a bid of less than £3m due to financial pressures.

That would make a deal for the teenager a low-risk signing – especially if he keeps developing the way he has.

Akman has been in Bursaspor’s senior ranks since the age of 16 and once scored from the halfway line in a friendly for Turkey under-17s.

The Mail add that there are clubs in Italy, Germany and France also willing to bid for Akman this month. However, those suitors are not named.

Akman is highly-rated for his speed and skills, making him an intriguing proposition for the future.

Both London rivals have put their faith in youth at times, so could be alert to the opportunity to bring in another young talent.

TOTTENHAM WANT REAL MADRID DEFENDER

Tottenham could sign Real Madrid defender Eder Militao on loan with an option to buy. Roma, Inter and AC Milan are also keen. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Tottenham have entered the race for Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez. He has also been linked with a move to Leeds or Juventus in the summer. (The Athletic)

Valencia want to take Harry Winks on loan from Spurs for the rest of the season. (Football London)

Brighton believe they have won the battle to sign Moises Caicedo from Independiente Del Valle. He had been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (Talksport)

Arsenal have removed themselves from the running for Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia due to his £40m price tag. (Daily Express)

Arsenal are keen to sign a new backup goalkeeper after summer signing Alex Runarsson struggled to impress. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is likely to leave the club permanently at the end of his loan at Napoli. (Daily Star)

Another Chelsea player could head to Serie A on loan, with AC Milan eyeing Fikayo Tomori. (Daily Mail)

MAN UTD IN TRANSFER BATTLE WITH REAL MADRID

Manchester United are keen to sign midfielder Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna. However, so are Real Madrid. (Defensa Central)

Stoke have moved to pole position in the race for Charlton midfielder Alfie Doughty. TEAMtalk confirmed their interest last week. (Daily Mail)

Jetro Willems has dropped a hint that he may be ready to return to Newcastle from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds are keeping tabs on Sampdoria defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan. (La Repubblica)

Burnley want to sign defender Jonjoe Kenny from Everton after chasing him for a long time. (Football Insider)

Moussa Dembele is close to leaving Lyon for a loan spell with Atletico Madrid. (Telefoot)

As a replacement, Islam Slimani will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of a transfer from Leicester to Lyon. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE GOSSIP

Bayern Munich are now prime contenders to beat Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Dayot Upamecano. (Marca)

West Brom want to sign midfielder Clement Grenier from Rennes. (The Sun)

Juventus are keen to sign striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo while he is impressing on loan at Genoa. (Goal)

The Premier League game between Leeds and Southampton may be postponed to ensure Shrewsbury Town are not kicked out of the FA Cup. (Daily Telegraph)

Referees will tell Premier League captains to remember to social distance during matches where possible. (The Times)

The Premier League could enforce stricter guidelines against players who do not social distance during goal celebrations. (Daily Star)