Paper Talk: Arsenal line up three exciting signings as trio near exits

Arsenal are ready to move three players on – and sign three big names in their place, Liverpool are closing on their next signing, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea are ready to bring in a big-name Barcelona star on loan.

WHITE, KEHRER, NEVES IN ARSENAL SIGHTS

Arsenal remain confident of securing the signings of Ben White, Ruben Neves and Thilo Kehrer as they bid to strengthen their squad.

Mikel Arteta is ready to remould his Gunners squad after a disappointing season saw them finish eighth.

And that will likely mean a number of ins and outs as Arteta looks to balance both numbers and finances.

As per the Daily Express, the Gunners are ready to step up their pursuit of Ben White following the conclusion of the European Championship.

The Gunners appear ready to pay £54m to Brighton for the defender – a direct replacement for David Luiz.

There will be a further addition at the back with the Gunners also enquiring about PSG defender Thilo Kehrer.

The German can also cover in central defence and has a big admirer in Arteta. A loan deal looks the most likely outcome.

Meanwhile, the Express claims Jorge Mendes remains in contact with Arsenal technical director Edu over a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves.

His signing would set the Gunners back around £40m. That might be a signing too far for the Gunners after deal for White.

However, the departures of some players of their own could free up funds.

To that end, Hector Bellerin is now likely to join Inter Milan as replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

He will be joined in Serie A by Granit Xhaka, who is set to sign for Roma.

A third deparure will be Joe Willock, who looks set to re-join Newcastle on a season’s loan, as per The Times.

The Gunners hope to raise around £40m from those three exits – which should cover the fee needed to prise Neves from Molineux.

CHELSEA READY TO LOAN GRIEZMANN

Chelsea are making plans to sign France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, 30, on loan from Barcelona. (Daily Express)

Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Roma is stalling due to Arsenal’s struggles with bringing in an adequate replacement. (Daily Express)

Jurgen Klopp might finally have his Gini Wijnaldum replacement in Renato Sanches, with Liverpool ready to sign the Portuguese midfielder. (Daily Express)

Leicester City have stepped up their pursuit of former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak. (Daily Express)

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah will choose between West Brom and Brentford as he heads for the Stamford Bridge exit. (Daily Express)

MARCUS RASHFORD SURGERY BLOW

Marcus Rashford could miss the first two months of the new Premier League season after deciding to push ahead with shoulder surgery. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer with a firm belief he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane. (Daily Telegraph)

A petition to permanently ban racists from football matches in England has reached almost one million signatures in just 24 hours. (Daily Telegraph)

Fans at Premier League stadiums may now need a Covid passport from the first round of matches in mid-August under new guidance being drawn up by Government and masks may need to be worn. (Daily Mail)

Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is wanted at Manchester United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country. (Daily Mail)

NEWCASTLE, SOUTHAMPTON SWAP DEAL

Southampton and Newcastle are in talks over a deal that could see Isaac Hayden and Mario Lemina go in opposite directions. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez both ‘look really good’ as they build towards comebacks from long-term injuries, claims Jurgen Klopp. (Daily Mail)

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge is to start training with Spanish side Real Mallorca. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid have instantly rejected Barcelona’s offer to swap Nou Camp flop Antoine Griezmann for Joao Felix. (The Sun)

Newcastle United have opened talks with Arsenal about the possibility of re-signing Joe Willock on a season’s loan. (The Times)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Jack Grealish has been warned against making a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Sergio Ramos has hinted PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will move to Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic are set to sign highly-rated Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder international Bosun Lawal. (The Scottish Sun)

Kenny McLean admits a move to Rangers in the future would be ‘pretty special’. (The Scottish Sun)