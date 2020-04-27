Arsenal look set to pip Liverpool to the signing of a free-agent Chelsea star this summer, while Newcastle have been linked with four massive transfer signings, according to the transfer gossip in Monday’s papers.

WILLIAN MOST LIKELY TO JOIN ARSENAL THIS SUMMER

Arsenal have reportedly jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer this summer.

The Brazilian winger joined the Blues in a £30m switch from Anzhi Makhachkala in summer 2013 and has been a big success during his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

However, with his deal due to expire on June 30, Chelsea look likely to lose the player for free and he had been strongly linked with moves to Tottenham, Juventus and long-term suitors Barcelona.

However, last week it was claimed that Liverpool had held advanced talks with Willian and had offered him a significant salary to make the move to Anfield.

But with Willian keen to stay in London and his family settled in the area, he would prefer a move across the capital – and as such, ESPN (via the Daily Mirror) reckon Arsenal are now in the driving seat.

Reporter Jorge Nicola said: “Arsenal are a little ahead today, but everything is still open.”

With finances placing something of a squeeze on Premier League big guns, the chance to land the 31-year-old Willian looks an extremely attractive option given his quality, age and experience.

And Arsenal’s willingness to hand the Brazil star a “multi-year contract” (as per the Daily Mail) puts Mikel Arteta’s side very much in the driving seat, despite claims that his talks with Liverpool have gone well and a move to Jurgen Klopp would strongly appeal from a footballing perspective.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho (Daily Star)

Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over defender Kalidou Koulibaly and also want to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir (Daily Express)

Liverpool are closing on an unlikely financial boost as Juventus want to sign Luis Alberto, who the Anfield club included a 30 per cent sell-on fee on when they sold him to Lazio in 2016 (Daily Express)

Chelsea have suffered a set-back in their chase of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana because the 24-year-old Cameroon international looks set to return to Barcelona (Daily Express)

Clubs may be allowed to make five substitutions during games should the Premier League season be allowed to resume to avoid player burn out (The Sun)

Roy Hodgson has told friends he does not expect to be allowed to attend Crystal Palace training or matches when the Premier League returns as stricter restrictions will remain in place for over 70s (The Sun)

Manchester City are keen to boost their defensive depth by signing Juventus centre-half Leonardo Bonucci (The Sun)

Chelsea came close to signing Neymar three years before he left Santos for Barcelona, according to one of the now PSG star’s former agents (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forced into a major clear out to boost his end of season transfer kitty (The Sun)

Alan Pardew wants to stay on as boss of Dutch side Den Haag (The Sun)

Everton could force Moise Kean to make a public apology, on top of a likely £100,000 fine, for breaching lockdown rules (The Guardian)

Mohamed Salah has had to alter his training regime due to the start of Ramadan and has been putting himself through his paces in the early hours of the morning (Daily Mirror)

Bukayo Saka left Arsenal fans scratching their heads when he posted a cryptic social media video amid speculation Borussia Dortmund are plotting a move for the left-back (Daily Mirror)

Out-of-contract players are on a collision course with EFL clubs over plans to ask them to play through July without extra payment (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid regarding centre-back Eder Militao, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail)

Wilfried Ndidi has distanced himself from a possible move away from Leicester City by admitting he has no reason to leave the club (Daily Mail)

Watford have joined the fight to sign full-back Kwadwo Asamoah who has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan (Daily Mail)

AC Milan want Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as their long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are preparing to snatch another Celtic kid – with Barry Hepburn set to head for Germany (The Scottish Sun)