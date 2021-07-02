Arsenal are facing a dramatic transfer twist in their hunt for a top target, while Tottenham’s new manager faces a Harry Kane dilemma – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

TOFFEES EYE ARSENAL, WHITE SHOCK

Everton are planning to trump Arsenal to a deal for Brighton defender Ben White in a twist, according to a report.

Arsenal have had the strongest links with a transfer for the 23-year-old England international. After submitting an opening bid, they quickly stepped up the chase with another approach. However, like the first bid, the second also faced rejection, with Brighton holding out for at least £50million.

All the while, though, the Gunners have been in advanced talks with Brighton over a deal, which it looked like they would eventually get over the line.

But according to the Daily Mail, the arrival of manager Rafael Benitez at Everton has dramatically shaken up the transfer landscape.

The new Toffees boss is reportedly preparing a £50million bid for White, as well as £5million in achievable add-ons.

That would trump Arsenal’s best offer to date, which the newspaper adds is £42million plus £4million in add-ons.

Everton have also laid out a payment plan to Brighton, which involves £30million being paid over White’s proposed four-year contract after £20million being paid up front.

July 1 Transfer Chatter - Man Utd look for Pogba replacement, Spurs to raid Serie A and Chelsea determined to sign Haaland Manchester United are on the lookout for a replacement for Paul Pogba, Tottenham eye up Milan Skriniar and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is determined to sign Erling Haaland

It remains unclear whether the Seagulls will accept such flexible terms. Regardless, the Toffees have shown more desire to reach their asking price than Arsenal at this stage.

Everton have not submitted their offer, but chiefs have held talks with Brighton counterparts over their intentions.

Furthermore, White’s head has reportedly been turned. While he initially had his heart set on a move to Arsenal, the ‘speed’ of Benitez’s approach has ‘impressed’ him and he is now reconsidering.

Losing White would come as a major blow to Arsenal, who similarly lost out to Aston Villa for Norwich star Emiliano Buendia.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Tottenham have told boss Nuno Espirito Santo that they do not plan to sell star striker Harry Kane. (Daily Mail)

Kane will not leave without the blessing of the new manager, but could well reiterate his desire to find his next club. (The Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. (ESPN, Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds are weighing up a move for Huesca playmaker Kelechi Nwakali. (The Athletic)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has put Premier League clubs on transfer alert by rejecting two new contract offers. (Daily Telegraph)

SOUTHGATE FACES ENGLAND PROBLEM

England manager Gareth Southgate faces a selection issue for Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine, with four players on yellow cards. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are close to offloading ousted midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille after lowering their transfer demands. (The Sun)

Arsenal have confirmed interest in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, but have denied reports claiming they have made a bid. (The Times)

Tottenham could also join the race for the Italy international and they are pondering firming up their interest. (Daily Star)

ARSENAL MAN FACING EXIT STRUGGLE

Meanwhile, the Gunners want to offload winger Willian this summer. However, his wage demands are proving a sticking point for potential suitors. (Football London)

Indeed, the Brazilian has priced himself out of a move to Inter Miami after demanding more than twice the salary of Gonzalo Higuain. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are preparing to outbid Sunderland to land Wolves defender Dion Sanderson. (Football Insider)

Manchester United want to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. However, they could face competition from Real Madrid’s ex-Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti. (The Sun)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hoping to convince China-based midfielder Aaron Mooy to take a pay cut and move to Glasgow. (Daily Record)