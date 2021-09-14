A mooted Arsenal transfer situation is unfolding at an unexpected pace after last weekend, while Chelsea learn the fee for a target – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

LENO FACING ARSENAL EXIT DOUBT

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s future looks increasingly uncertain following Aaron Ramsdale’s debut on Saturday, according to a report.

The Gunners’ new summer signing from Sheffield United replaced the club’s long-term stopper for the win over Norwich. He impressed, too, keeping a clean sheet. As such, boss Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the England hopeful.

But amid earlier Leno links with a move away from Arsenal, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are now considering selling the German.

Arsenal reportedly signed Ramsdale with the remit of making him the number one by the end of this season.

However, as the newspaper points out, that situation has unfolded quicker than expected. Indeed, Ramsdale is likely to keep his place for Saturday’s clash against Burnley.

Arsenal thought that they would be in a position to welcome offers for Leno by the end of the current campaign. But while the prospect of a January exit has now arrived, the Daily Mail adds that there is ‘little chance’ of that happening.

Nevertheless, the Gunners would want to sell up next summer to avoid losing him for free in 2023 when his contract expires.

Ramsdale has said of Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation: “I don’t know what the manager is going to do.

“This might have just been a tactical tweak so it is my responsibility to force him to carry on picking me, which is something I have to do on a daily basis.

“Me and Bernd will be very competitive in a good, healthy way, and hopefully I can stay in the team.”

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

West Ham have put at least a £100million price tag on England star Declan Rice, who is a long-term target for Chelsea. (Football London)

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City would also have to bid at least £100million to sign Borussia Dortmund and Rice’s fellow England man Jude Bellingham. (Bild)

Axel Tuanzebe is already eyeing a longer stay at Aston Villa following the centre-back’s summer loan move from Manchester United. (The Sun)

Newcastle could be without striker Callum Wilson until the end of October following his quad injury. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will face increasing pressure over his job if he does not produce better results before the next international break. (Football Insider)

ELLIOTT SAYS NO INJURY BLAME

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott does not believe Pascal Struijk warrants blame for his tackle, amid the ankle injury he suffered against Leeds. (The Times)

Gareth Bale is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury for Real Madrid. (The Sun)

English clubs will no longer have to play Champions League matches in a neutral country if their opponents come from a country on the government’s coronavirus red list. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole says that he will be “stunned” if at least two of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool do not make the semi-finals. (Daily Mail)

TOTTENHAM WILLING TO SELL WINKS

Tottenham are willing to sell midfielder Harry Winks, but want £40million for his signature. (The Times)

Meanwhile, Spurs have put an offer on the table for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool also have transfer interest in the Ivorian. (Calciomercato)

But Milan feel confident that Kessie will be at the club next season. (Tuttomercatoweb)

POGBA PONDERING MAN UTD CONTRACT

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract runs out next summer, is leaning more towards an extension. (The Athletic)

But Pogba’s brother Mathias has insisted that the France international has not yet decided over his future. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Premier League will continue making spot-checks on fans for proof of double coronavirus vaccination or a negative test, despite the government’s U-turn over passports. (The Times)