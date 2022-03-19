Tottenham Hotspur mcould be tempted by a swap offer from Barcelona for Sergio Reguilon including one of two targets already linked with Spurs, while Manchester United are chasing a Ralf Rangnick favourite but now know their main rival – all in Saturday’s Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM TO GET CHANCE TO SWAP REGUILON FOR TWO BARCELONA STARS

Links between Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona are developing quickly, with reports now suggesting Tottenham Hotspur could take one of two players in return.

Reports on Friday revealed that Tottenham left-back Reguilon is of interest to Barcelona, who are looking for a long-term successor to Jordi Alba.

Rivals Real Madrid have a buyback clause for Reguilon, but his agent has supposedly offered him to Barca. The Catalan club have been receptive.

Now, according to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, there could be further business between Spurs and Barca after Emerson Royal joined the former from the latter in the summer of 2021.

Sport claim that either Memphis Depay or Clement Lenglet could join Tottenham in return if they are to lose Reguilon to Barcelona.

Both players have been linked with Spurs recently, so this could be a culmination. Memphis only joined Barca in the summer but the former Manchester United flop may get a second chance in the Premier League.

As for Lenglet, Barca believe they can get a good sum of money from his sale to reinvest. Tottenham could do with another centre-back, so he may fit the bill.

Reguilon trade to benefit both clubs

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well documented in recent months. As such, perhaps a part-exchange deal may give them a better chance of success for Reguilon.

According to Sport, sending either Memphis or Lenglet in return for Reguilon would have “both clubs see their needs met”.

Barcelona want Sergio Reguilon from Spurs Barcelona are interested in Sergio Reguilon from Spurs.

Of course, the only dilemma then for Tottenham would be how to replace Reguilon. Neither Memphis nor Lenglet are left-backs (although the latter is a left-footed defender).

Therefore, although the lure of taking them would be inviting, any deal would force Spurs to enter the market elsewhere too. That is, unless they are willing to show more faith in Ryan Sessegnon or move Ben Davies to a wider defensive role.

RANGNICK RIVALS MAN UTD TARGET’S FORMER CLUB FOR TRANSFER

Manchester United are still interested in RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku, but have been told their main rival for his signature.

Nkunku was called up to the France squad earlier this week. It was a decision described as “overdue” by German newspaper Bild.

Indeed, the attacking midfielder has been in fine form this season, with 26 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

His form has led to links with a transfer away from Leipzig. If that is to materialise, it could be to Man Utd.

Ralf Rangnick is a keen admirer of Nkunku. Of course, he was a member of the Red Bull network of clubs when Leipzig signed him from Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, the interim manager – who will become a consultant in the summer – is “very hot” on the trail of Nkunku.

The same goes for the 24-year-old’s former club PSG, though – particularly if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Mbappe will become a free agent at the end of the season, so his exit looks likely. Nkunku has sometimes played as a winger, so could be an adequate replacement.

ATLETICO MADRID FACE BATTLE FOR ASTON VILLA DEAL

Matty Cash remains of interest to Atletico Madrid for the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

Aston Villa right-back Cash became an Atletico target after the Spanish champions sold Kieran Trippier to Newcastle. However, the Poland international stayed put in the Premier League for the time being.

But according to The Sun, Cash is still of interest to Atletico. They signed Daniel Wass in January to cover for Trippier’s exit. But the versatile Denmark international is not necessarily a natural fit for the position.

He has been utilised only once in La Liga by Diego Simeone so far and that was as a substitute. Therefore, finding a right-back remains of importance to Atleti.

There is a belief that Cash is their top target. However, The Sun warn that they could be joined by other clubs in their pursuit of him.

Still, Cash is keen to make the move to Spain, so they could be successful after all.

BRENTFORD SEARCHING FOR RIGHT WING-BACK

Brentford are aiming to sign someone to strengthen the right flank of their formation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

After missing out on Vanderson to Monaco in January, finding a wing-back remains a priority issue for the Bees.

It remains to be seen whether they will be planning for a second season in the Premier League or a return to the Championship. But promisingly, the former looks more likely at this stage.

Therefore, it will be important for them to strengthen their squad as the look to build.

Their current right-back is Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who has played 20 games this season. Teenager Fin Stevens has backed him up with just four appearances.

Further depth would be beneficial for Thomas Frank’s side. The report does not mention any other specific targets.