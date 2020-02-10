Liverpool are preparing to sell one of their leading lights for £75m this summer after already agreeing to sign his successor, while Aaron Ramsey could be axed by Juventus, according to Monday’s Paper Talk.

WERNER DEAL GIVES BAYERN MUNICH HOPE ON ROBERTO FIRMINO

Bayern Munich believe they have a decent chance of persuading Roberto Firmino to quit Liverpool this summer and help lead a new era of dominance in Germany.

That’s according to an exclusive in The Sun, who claims the Bavarian giants have made Liverpool’s popular Brazilian forward their No 1 target this summer and are ready to pay £75million for the 28-year-old services.

As per the report, Bayern see Firmino as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who turns 32 this summer. The Pole has been in extraordinary form this season – and you can read our eulogy to him here – but could be sold off to help finance the approach for former Hoffenheim man Firmino.

And it’s claimed Bayern believe they have a decent chance of signing him by suggesting Liverpool have already agreed a deal to bring in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as his replacement. The Germany striker, 23, is reported to have given his word to Jurgen Klopp over a summer move to Anfield with his exit clause allowing him to leave for €60m (£51m) this summer.

Klopp believes Werner could further boost Liverpool’s goal tally next season and easily slot into their famed three-man attack alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah next season.

At 28 years of age, it’s claimed Liverpool would consider the sale of Firmino give his value is likely to deteriorate thereafter and they can bring in Werner alongside making a tidy profit.

Bayern also remain on the trail of Leroy Sane and plan to also bring in the Man City man as part of a new-look attack at the Allianz Arena next season.

News of Bayern’s interest in Firmino comes as Brazil great Kaka hails the form of his countryman alongside his compatriots Fabinho and Alisson.

AND THE REST

Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho – but Kai Havertz remains at the top of his wishlist (Daily Express)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester Utd are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon youngster Rafael Camacho in the summer transfer window (Daily Express)

Manchester United have cooled interest in Leicester City’s England midfielder James Maddison, with the 23-year-old set to sign a new deal with the Foxes (Daily Express)

Manchester United will need to hand over £127m if they want to secure Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Star)

Arsenal have their sights set on Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye (Daily Star)

Barcelona approached their former midfielder Andres Iniesta with an offer to return to the Nou Camp for a swansong to help them end their season on a high (Daily Star)

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey could be axed by Juventus this summer after just one season in Italy (The Sun)

Manchester United have angered Roma by bumping up Chris Smalling’s transfer fee by £5m, leaving a permanent move hanging in the balance, according to reports (The Sun)

Celtic are lining up a summer deal for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy after missing out on the 24-year-old on transfer deadline day (The Sun)

Juventus have confirmed that they are in talks with Paulo Dybala over a new contract to further cement his place at the club (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are facing the prospect of a huge fixture pile-up that could involve having to play twice a week until the end of the domestic season after Sunday’s match against West Ham was called off (Daily Telegraph)

Odion Ighalo will be able to travel with Manchester United for their Europa League tie in Bruges next week despite having to miss the club’s training camp in Marbella over the coronavirus alert (Daily Mail)

Josh King has admitted it would have been a dream come true to return to Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Barcelona could turn to Luis Suarez’s namesake at Watford as they seek a replacement for the Uruguay forward to solve their striker shortage following his knee surgery (Daily Mail)