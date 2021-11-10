Paper Talk: Two bidders named as ‘fed up’ Man Utd plot ruthless decision

Manchester United could make a drastic reaction to the news that Paul Pogba will miss two months with injury, while West Ham are preparing another move for a top striker target – all in Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

POGBA TO NEVER PLAY FOR MAN UTD AGAIN?

Manchester United will consider offers for Paul Pogba in January, leading to speculation that he may already have played his last game for the club.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract with Man Utd and has therefore been the dominant topic of the club’s transfer news recently. Even though he has divided opinion at Old Trafford, losing him for free for a second time in his career would not be a good look.

Pogba’s attempts to make what may be the last chapters of his United career a success took a further hit this week when he suffered a thigh injury in international training. He has had to withdraw from the France squad and it has since been revealed he could be out for up to 10 weeks.

Consequently, the Daily Star and The Sun have both reported that Pogba’s time at the club may be up.

The Star suggest United would prefer to keep Pogba until the end of his contract in June. However, if Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain make a move in January, the club would consider cutting their losses.

The bid would have to be right for a man who was once the most expensive player in the history of the game, before being overtaken. Furthermore, United are concerned they may not be able to find a replacement in January.

Pogba shouldn't be considering Man Utd stay

Either way, it seems this will be the last season of Pogba’s United career, which may already be over. In fact, The Sun take things further by saying United could freeze him out upon his return if he does not commit to the club.

Talks are on hold and United are “fed up” with his agent Mino Raiola. Pogba will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January, in which case United may leave him out if they feel it necessary.

Only time will tell whether Pogba pulls on the red shirt again.

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR WEST HAM STRIKER SIGNING

West Ham have put Giovanni Simeone, son of Diego, top of their striker shortlist, having already failed with two attempts to sign him. (Daily Express)

Newcastle are looking into the possibility of taking Ousmane Dembele on a free if he doesn’t renew his Barcelona contract. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are looking into the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal in January to compensate for the African Cup of Nations-related absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham want to build around Declan Rice for the future and would even reject bids of £100m. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is of interest to Everton and Newcastle United. (Goal)

Aston Villa would owe Rangers £2m in compensation if they were to take Steven Gerrard as their next manager. (Daily Express)

MAN UTD MANAGER LATEST

It is now a question of when, not if, Man Utd will sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (The Sun)

Brendan Rodgers is the favourite to replace Solskjaer. But Man City also see the Leicester leader as a potential future boss. (Eurosport)

Ralf Rangnick is another frontrunner to take charge of United post-Solskjaer. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Southampton and West Ham are interested in West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. The England international seems certain to become a free agent next summer. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, a target for Man Utd, has turned down a fresh contract offer from his current employers. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, but not for January. (Daily Mirror)

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in January. (Daily Express)

Newcastle are in talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule. (Newcastle World)