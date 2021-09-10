A major problem has emerged in Liverpool and Chelsea’s chase for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Manchester City are ready to make a move for a Real Madrid legend.

PREM DUO FACING MAJOR BELLINGHAM ISSUE

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly facing a major problem in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old, who only moved to Dortmund last summer, is a long-term target of the Blues’, according to a report from Goal over the summer.

The report back in June claimed that the Stamford Bridge outfit were trying to build a strong relationship with the Bundesliga outfit in their pursuit of Bellingham and prolific striker Erling Haaland.

However, a report from the Daily Star earlier this week claims that Jurgen Klopp has identified the teenage sensation as Liverpool’s top target next summer. Indeed, the Reds have been tipped to make an £80million offer to Dortmund.

But a big problem has emerged in the duo’s reported pursuit of Bellingham.

According to Sport 1 reporter Patrick Berger, the England youngster does not have a release clause in his contract at Signal Iduna Park. That makes life a lot harder for any clubs that try to sign him.

Bellingham still has just under four years remaining on his contract with the German club. That leaves Dortmund in an incredibly strong position regarding the player’s future.

The report on Football.London states that Dortmund would only sell if they receive a sensational bid. That bid is likely to be well in excess of £80m if Bellingham carries on his current rate of progress.

MAN CITY EYEING STUNNING MODRIC RAID

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric next summer. (El Nacional)

Bayern Munich have sensationally discussed the possibility of prising Timo Werner from his difficult spell at Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Arsenal have received a welcome boost after the club’s sixth summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu was granted his work permit following a successful application. He is now cleared him to make his debut against Norwich in the Premier League this weekend. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a January bid to sign RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi. Barcelona are also in contention for the wonderkid. (Daily Express)

Manchester City and Liverpool target Kingsley Coman is stalling on a new contract at Bayern Munich. He favours a Premier League transfer, according to French media. (Daily Express)

LEICSTER LAUNCH BERARDI BID

Leicester have launched talks with Sassuolo over a sensational move for winger Domenico Berardi in the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Mikel Arteta has warned his unvaccinated Arsenal players that the club will ‘pay the price’ for them refusing to be jabbed. (Daily Mail)

The scout who discovered Jack Wilshere described new Arsenal midfield sensation Charlie Patino as the best player to ever come through the club’s academy, according to another Gunners talent-spotter. (Daily Mail)

Emerson Royal will be granted his Tottenham debut against Crystal Palace. Up to seven Spurs stars are likely to be ruled out after the international break decimated the squad. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club are set to schedule a meeting with the representatives of Ousmane Dembele in order to discuss a new deal for the Frenchman. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have made West Ham United star Declan Rice their priority midfield target ahead of next summer’s transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Juventus are leading the race to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni but could see his price tag go up. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is nervous ahead of his second Manchester United debut – but not as much as for the first one. (The Sun)

Mikel Arteta has offered Jack Wilshere the potential chance to seal a dream return to Arsenal. (The Sun)

Ronald Koeman says Newcastle reject Luuk de Jong can be more dangerous than Neymar following the Dutch striker’s move to cost-cutting Barcelona. (The Sun)

Christian Eriksen will undergo a medical examination in Denmark next month to see if the Inter Milan playmaker can return to action. (Daily Star)

Lyon could be without three players for their trip to face Scottish champions Rangers next week thanks to Scottish Government red list rules, according to a report. (Daily Record)

Celtic fear Kyogo Furuhashi will be out of action for at least a month. (Scottish Sun)