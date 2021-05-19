Manchester United’s attempts to sign one of Portugal’s hottest properties have been given a huge ringing endorsement by Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Willian has decided his next club, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea have launched a huge bid for a new winger.

FERNANDES WANTS MAN UTD TO SIGN NUNO MENDES

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly told Manchester United they will be signing of the big stars of the future by sealing a deal for Nuno Mendes.

The Sporting Libson full-back has won an army of admirers after a stunning breakthrough season. He has made 29 appearances in Liga Nos and has also made his international debut with Portugal, despite being just 18.

But despite his tender years, he has been told he can leave for a £50m fee this summer.

As a result, reports on Tuesday claimed his agent has flown into Manchester for talks with officials from both United and City.

But it is United who have the upper hand because Mendes shares the same agent as Bruno Fernandes.

And according to the Daily Express, Fernandes has given his blessing to United to seal the deal. Furthermore, he has apparently told the club to do all in their power to get the transfer over the line.

It’s reported United will offer up £34m as well as Alex Telles in part exchange to Sporting.

The Brazilian, who joined United from Porto last summer in an £13.6m deal, could be heading back to Portugal after just a year at Old Trafford.

It’s believed the deal could suit all parties and, with Fernandes keen, it could be all wrapped up pretty quickly.

CHELSEA LAUNCH BIG OPENING BID FOR SANCHO

Chelsea plan to step up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho by launching an £80m bid. (The Sun)

Chelsea could step up their interest in Nicolo Barella as Inter Milan face cutbacks. (The Sun)

Willian wants to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami if he leaves Arsenal this summer. (The Sun)

David Moyes will sign a three-year contract next week to continue his West Ham revival mission. (The Sun)

Manchester City and neighbours United are set to offer Harry Kane £80m in wages to tempt him from Tottenham. (The Sun)

ROMA CHASING MITROVIC

Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham this summer with Italian giants Roma keen to sign him. (The Sun)

Harry Kane faces the prospect of having to go to war with Daniel Levy to force through a summer move, amid claims the Tottenham chairman is refusing to sell the England captain. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool will reward their goalkeeper Alisson with a new contract in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on a £100m-plus move to Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Christian Pulisic has poured cold water on recent speculation suggesting he would like to leave Chelsea this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are depending on an act of generosity in their bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daily Mirror)

Mikel Arteta paid a glowing tribute to “remarkable” David Luiz after confirming the Arsenal defender’s exit this summer. (Daily Mirror)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sean Dyche has opened up on his future at Burnley and admitted “there’s always an itch to work with top players at the top level.” (Daily Mirror)

Eddie Howe remains firmly on course to be named Celtic manager and contractual reasons are behind the delay. (Daily Record)

Celtic are playing hardball over Odsonne Edouard amid claims Leicester City are to make their move for the Hoops hitman. (Daily Record)

Carlo Ancelotti has said the commitment of some Everton players was “unacceptable” against Sheffield United and told them to leave if they are unhappy at the club. (The Guardian)

Roy Hodgson has left the door open for a return to management in his 75th year despite deciding to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season. (The Times)