Man Utd have been told to sign a free agent Portuguese midfielder by Bruno Fernandes, while Arsenal are battling Chelsea for a £30m-rated Brazilian defender, according to Saturday’s paper gossip.

BRUNO FERNANDES WANTS TO SEE FRANCISCO RAMOS AT MAN UTD

Manchester United’s star January signing Bruno Fernandes has already had an impact on the pitch – now the Portugal star has named the one player he’d like to see the club sign to strengthen their side.

Fernandes joined United in an initial £47million move from Sporting Lisbon, ending a transfer saga that stretched on for over a year.

But his impact has been immediate, scoring twice and adding three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.

That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s men, who were unbeaten in 11 games before the season was suspended.

Much of the attention at United is now turning to the summer transfer window, with the club expected to spend big and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reported to have drawn up a wanted list of 10 players.

One of the areas Solskjaer is looking to strengthen is central midfield and Fernandes has suggested the club signs a little-known Portuguese star to try and fill the void.

Asked to suggest one player he thinks could further strengthen their ranks, Fernandes had no hesitation in naming his former Portugal youth teammate Francisco ‘Chico’ Ramos – now playing for Santa Clara on loan from Vitoria – as the one player he would sign.

As reported by The Sun, Fernandes told Carolina Deslandes on Instagram: “It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of locker room people who are my friend.

“Wherever I played? Francisco Ramos.”

Asked about his ambitions at United, Fernandes continued: “To be champion of a league. In this case in the Premier League.

“Of course I would like to win the European or the World Cup.

“Everyone has ambitions, but mine is to win the Premier League ”

The 25-year-old star has been capped by Portugal all the way through to U23s level but is yet to win a senior cap. And with his contract due to expire this summer, the tigerish midfielder could be signed on a free transfer were United to follow up on Fernandes’ advice.

Fernandes was also asked to name the most influential manager of his career so far and he had no hesitation is highlighting Jorge Jesus, the current Flamengo boss, as the man to take that accolade.

Jesus spent spent a season with Fernandes at Sporting, having signed him from Sampdoria in 2017, a move that kick-started the playmaker’s career.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are all attempting to sign Lille’s Brazilian defender Gabriel, who is rated at £30m (The Guardian)

Sadio Mane might leave Liverpool if Real Madrid make a ‘sizeable’ offer, claims Senegal team-mate Keita Balde (The Sun)

Tottenham have approached former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a potential pay cut to his gardening leave salary amid the coronavirus pandemic (The Sun)

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo admits he would have loved to play for Manchester United had he moved to England (The Sun)

Fiorentina are unlikely to sell Manchester United target Federico Chiesa, after claiming the 22-year-old Italian does not want to move (The Sun)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Barcelona as Brazilian starlet Tete’s dream destinations, the winger has confirmed (The Sun)

Chelsea are in talks with their players over taking a pay cut of at least 10 per cent in response to the coronavirus crisis (Daily Mail)

Players in the Premier League and EFL are braced for their clubs to try and insert ‘football shutdown’ wage drop clauses into future contracts (Daily Mail)

Stan Kroenke will provide Arsenal with a major cash injection to help ease the club through the coronavirus financial crisis (Daily Mail)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Torino’s Andrea Belotti this summer, with Manchester United and Napoli also pursuing the striker (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have made 1,000 youth season tickets available for next season in a move to improve the Old Trafford atmosphere (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are plotting a major clearout with just three stars, including Lionel Messi, told they cannot leave (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba is expected to sign a new Manchester United contract and is viewed as a potential leader at the club, says Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague (Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will only move to Manchester United if they can guarantee Champions League football next season (Daily Express)

Chelsea are said to have been interested in Massimiliano Allegri before sealing a deal with Antonio Conte (Daily Star)