Paper Talk: Former title winner leads Chelsea charge for €12m signing

A former player is driving Chelsea’s attempts to sign a new goalkeeper, while Arsenal and Tottenham have been told how much they must pay to sign an in-demand striker – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

CHELSEA READY TO BID FOR KEEPER

Chelsea are preparing a bid for Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu, according to reports in a Turkish newspaper.

Fotomac claim that Destanoglu is on Chelsea’s radar as they look for stronger competition behind first-choice Edouard Mendy.

Mendy is unlikely to relinquish the starting berth in the Stamford Bridge goal any time soon. But the Blues have been looking at a number of younger options to support and potentially succeed him further down the line.

Current backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may be on the search for more gametime elsewhere in 2022. Therefore, they would need to source a reliable replacement.

According to Fotomac, Chelsea technical mentor Claude Makelele has met with Besiktas officials in Istanbul to ask about Destanoglu.

The 20-year-old has played 13 times this season between the Turkish Super Lig and the Champions League. He has kept four clean sheets in those appearances.

It has followed his rise to prominence last term, when he played in 37 games across all competitions.

Manchester City to be rivalled for Christopher Nkunku by Chelsea and Newcastle Manchester City will reportedly be rivalled for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku by Chelsea and Newcastle, with more updates on Timo Werner and Jesse Lingard.

Chelsea are now in contact to lure him to London, though. The report claims they could even make an offer of €12m for his services.

Much will depend on their ability to find a new suitor for Kepa, who was the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they signed him but has lost value since.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM LEARN STRIKER PRICE TAG

It will cost Tottenham or Arsenal £60m to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (La Nazione)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still expects to be in charge of Manchester United for their first game after the international break. (The Guardian)

Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott is attracting interest from Southampton, Brighton and Brentford. (The Sun)

Juventus are open to allowing former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to leave for free in January. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City could tempt Barcelona with an offer of €20m plus Raheem Sterling for Frenkie De Jong. (El Nacional)

Ed Woodward could remain with Man Utd in a consultancy role after stepping down as executive vice-chairman next month. (Daily Mail)

LEICESTER LIKE FULL-BACK WITH FAMILIAR NAME

Leicester City are hoping to lure Genoa full-back Andrea Cambiaso to the King Power Stadium for free. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Newcastle have become keen on Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha ahead of the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez has no intention of terminating his spell with the club despite a lack of gametime. (Daily Telegraph)

But the Blues could yet send him back to Atletico Madrid in January. (Marca)

Newcastle have been snubbed by sporting director target Marc Overmars. (The Athletic)

Michael Emenalo, who used to work for Chelsea, is the new leading candidate for the Newcastle role. (Daily Telegraph)

LA LIGA SIDE WANT WOLVES MAN

Valencia could make their move for Wolves winger Adama Traore. (Ekrem Konur)

Steven Gerrard is the man Aston Villa want to replace Dean Smith, although Roberto Martinez is also eyeing the job. (The Sun)

Villa will make a formal approach to Gerrard, who currently manages Rangers, next week. (Daily Mail)

Brighton boss Graham Potter is also under consideration at Villa Park. (Daily Record)

Claudio Ranieri could appoint former Leicester assistant Craig Shakespeare to his staff at Watford. (Football Insider)

Norwich City held talks with Frank Lampard over becoming their new manager on Monday. (The Guardian)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Duje Caleta-Car of Marseille has become a target for both Newcastle United and West Ham. (Calciomercato)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is now happy at Arsenal after trying to leave the club in the summer. (PA Media)

Kylian Mbappe would rather play under Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp than Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti. (El Nacional)

Angelo Ogbonna is close to agreeing a new contract with West Ham. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has emerged as a January loan target for Watford and Newcastle. (The Sun)