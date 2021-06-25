Paper Talk: Chelsea chasing Italy forward on fire at Euro 2020

Chelsea are chasing a Napoli and Italy forward who is currently starring at Euro 2020, while Friday’s transfer gossip also reports that Liverpool want £10million for a Leeds and Aston Villa target.

NAPOLI ATTACKER ON CHELSEA RADAR

Chelsea are ready to make a move for an Italy forward currently starring at Euro 2020, according to reports in Friday’s papers.

The Blues are in the market for a new striker, with former star Romelu Lukaku linked with a return to Stamford Bridge. Prolific Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is also a top target, while Harry Kane is an outsider for a switch to west London.

But now a report from Italian publication Il Mattino, as cited by the Daily Star, claims that Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne could be on his way to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has played a starring role for Italy at the Euros so far, scoring once as they qualified for the last 16.

The Napoli star has also notched 21 goals for club and country across the season, with Arsenal and Tottenham also showing an interest.

Insigne’s contract in Naples runs out next summer, with no talks currently planned over a new deal.

To that end, Napoli are considering cashing in on a player who has notched 155 times in 484 career appearances.

The report fails to mention what sort of fee would be involved, although transfermarkt currently values him at £43million.

TRIO CHASING LIVERPOOL DEFENDER

Neco Williams can leave Liverpool for £10m this summer and is expected to request a transfer when he returns from Euro 2020 with Wales. Aston Villa, Leeds and Southampton are all linked with a move for the full-back. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will ask bidding teams to stump up £15m for defender Nat Phillips this summer, should he ask to leave. Brighton and Burnley retain an interest. (Daily Mail)

Lucien Favre has decided against taking up Crystal Palace’s offer of a three-year contract to replace Roy Hodgson. (The Guardian)

Arsenal are set to offload Lucas Torreira this summer but for a significant loss on the money they spent on him from Sampdoria in 2018. (Daily Express)

Ryan Mason has been put on standby by managerless Tottenham to take charge of pre-season training. (Daily Express)

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new deal with Barcelona – less than a year after he said he would be likely to leave the club this summer. (The Times)

POTTER STILL A TOTTENHAM TARGET

Graham Potter has emerged as the latest front-runner to be the new Tottenham manager. (The Sun)

Jack Grealish’s camp believe they have got the green light for him to leave Aston Villa – paving the way for a £100m move to Manchester City. (The Sun)

Wayne Rooney will consider quitting as Derby manager if the club are relegated to League One. (The Sun)

France suffered a double injury scare on Thursday when wingers Thomas Lemar and Marcus Thuram both hobbled out of training. (The Sun)

Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to lead Holland off the pitch if they suffer racist abuse in Budapest. (The Sun)

Rafa Benitez is expected to be named as Everton’s new boss by Monday at the latest. (The Sun)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Anthony Elanga is set to hold talks with Manchester United chiefs over his plans for next season. The potential arrival of Jadon Sancho is likely to reduce his chances of first-team football. (Daily Star)

Arsenal have reportedly launched an offer to sign in-demand Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa have no interest in selling John McGinn this summer, with Liverpool considering a bid for the 26-year-old. (Express & Star)

Gennaro Gattuso found Tottenham to be in a bit of a ‘mess’ before negotiations between himself and the club broke down, according to Lorenzo Insigne. (Daily Mail)

Brighton, Burnley, West Ham and newly promoted Norwich all want Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite. (Sport)

Hajduk Split will hold out for an auction over Celtic target Mario Vuskovic. (Daily Record)

Scotland sensation Billy Gilmour won’t be heading back to Rangers – because Chelsea want him to stay in the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are eyeing £3.5m-rated Ecuador wonderkid Piero Hincapie – ahead of his weekend showdown with Neymar. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Gauld will decide this week whether to accept a £41,000-per-week deal to move to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. (Scottish Sun)