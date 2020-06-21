Paper Talk: Chelsea plotting shock £50m raid on Man Utd

Chelsea are ready to make a surprise £50million raid on Man Utd this summer, while Juventus have joined the race to sign a top Wolves star, according to Sunday’s transfer gossip.

CHELSEA READY TO MAKE HENDERSON SWOOP

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £50million raid on Manchester United for young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

ESPN recently reported that the Red Devils were set to reward Henderson with a new deal due to his dazzling form while on loan at Sheffield United.

However, The Sun states that Frank Lampard’s men are ready to pounce, as the deal has not yet been finalised and raised fresh doubts over Henderson’s long-term future.

The issue for Henderson is that first-choice United stopper David de Gea was himself given a long contract extension that lasts three more years, with an option for a fourth.

De Gea’s wages are now said to be so big that no other club would match them. The player’s indifferent form this season also means that is not likely to be much interest in him either.

With that in mind, United cannot offer Henderson first-team football for three more years. To that end, Chelsea are hoping that their willingness to offer that on a plate will convince the 23-year-old to head to London.

‘Henderson would be first choice at the Blues and [Chelsea manager Frank] Lampard has the chequebook out to go in hard, possibly offering as much as £50million for him after just ONE top-flight season,’ The Sun claims.

‘Chelsea hope that the chance to offer Henderson game-time in the Champions League next term will swing the tug of war their way.

‘That experience would boost his chances of becoming England’s first-choice keeper at the delayed Euro 2020 finals at the end of next season.’

Henderson’s current United deal runs out in 2022, but with Chelsea ready to swoop, United have a massive decision to make over their goalkeeping situation over the coming weeks and months.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Sadio Mane has sparked fears within Anfield that he could be ready to move out this summer, with the £150m-rated star yet to offer any indication that he will sign a new deal offered him nine months ago (Sun in Sunday)

Inter Milan have made Man City defender Kyle Walker a top summer target (Sun in Sunday)

Watford may spark a £10m auction for their striker Luis Suarez – who has never kicked a ball for the club (Sun in Sunday)

Manchester United have been told that they will need to smash the world record and pay-out an eye-watering £355m if they want to land Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati (Sunday Express)

Chelsea have turned down the offer of a swap deal from Juventus which would see Jorginho leave the Blues, with Miralem Pjanic moving to Stamford Bridge from the Serie A side (Sunday Express)

Juventus have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in wanting to sign Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez (Mail on Sunday)

Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier will not extend their deals with Paris St-Germain beyond 30 June, which means they will miss the rest of the French club’s Champions League campaign (Mail on Sunday)

RB Leipzig have given a farewell gift to Timo Werner ahead of his £53m move to Chelsea this summer (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal have agreed a permanent deal with Flamengo for defender Pablo Mari who is expected to be out for around four months with ankle ligament damage (Mail on Sunday)

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, has been told by Burnley his contract will not be extended past 30 June (Mail on Sunday)

Frank Lampard admits the arrivals of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ramps up the pressure on him (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle and former England striker Andy Carroll will stay at St James’ Park for another season after signing an appearance-related contract (Sunday Mirror)

Bernardo Silva has insisted that the looming threat of a European ban will have no impact on Manchester City’s bid for Champions League glory (Sunday Mirror)

Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands has told Everton fans that Liverpool are the team they must aspire to become (Sunday Mirror)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says the club are in the process of extending the loan deals of 37-year-old keeper Pepe Reina, who joined from AC Milan, and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers have sold a staggering 32,000 season tickets as club chiefs hope to get at least a section of their home support back inside Ibrox stadium by the end of August (Sunday Mail)

Dave Cormack admits Aberdeen face a £10m financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic – but revealed the club have already raised £5m to tackle it (Sunday Mail)

Gordon Strachan’s son Gavin has agreed to join Celtic – and will replace Damien Duff as first-team coach (Scottish Sun)

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is ready to launch a £1m raid for Hibs winger Martin Boyle (Scottish Sun)

Shrewsbury have joined the race to land Dunfermline hitman Kevin Nisbet (Scottish Sun)