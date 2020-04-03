Paper Talk: Chelsea lodge huge striker bid; Mourinho moves in to pinch Man Utd target

Chelsea have made a bid for a striker, while Jose Mourinho is chasing a long-term Manchester United target, all in the papers.

CHELSEA MOVE FOR MARTINEZ

Chelsea have submitted a huge offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.

The Spanish paper claim the Blues have submitted a ‘very high financial offer’ for the 22-year-old in an attempt to hijack Barcelona’s pursuit.

The Blues and Manchester City are apparently considering triggering Martinez’s £102million release clause, which is only valid in the first 15 days of July.

MOURINHO LOCKS ONTO MILINKOVIC-SAVIC

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport report that Spurs are keen to land Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serbia midfielder was a target for Mourinho at Man Utd and remains interested in the player, who has recently been linked with a move to PSG.

Leonardo is apparently desperate to add the attacking midfielder to the Parisien squad, but Mourinho wants the player now, who has long since been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

United’s interest in the player charts back to almost two years to the Mourinho era, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also seemingly keen on the Serbian having been linked with him last summer.

AND THE REST

Barcelona have declared that midfielder Arthur is not for sale at any price (Sport)

Barcelona will hold out for a transfer fee worth €20million for Man Utd target Ivan Rakitic (Marca)

Tottenham are set to significantly reduce Jose Mourinho’s transfer budget as the impact of the coronavirus crisis continues to take grip (Daily Mail)

Juventus remain keen on Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and could offer Douglas Costa in return (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have put Kylian Mbappe at the top of their shopping list, and while Florentino Perez remains confident he can land his man (AS)

Chelsea have told Willian it is “impossible” for him to secure a new three-year deal in west London (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Everton will face competition from Barcelona for £22m-rated Gent forward Jonathan David (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich continue to watch on with interest as Barcelona’s talks with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stall (Sport)

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, 28, says he does not deserve to be linked with bigger Premier League clubs because of his poor form this season. (Sky Sports)

Roma could turn to Chelsea misfit Pedro after they had two bids for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the last one of around £10m, turned down by Arsenal (Express)

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signing of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti, and the Catalan giants are expecting both to make bids in excess of £26m (Express)

Gent and Canada striker Jonathan David, 20, says he would love to play in the Premier League in the future. (Guardian)

Eric Dier has escaped any criminal action for climbing up the stands to confront a fan (The Sun)

Manchester United have called off their search for a new left-back after the emergence of Brandon Williams (The Sun)

Finishing the Premier League in China has been mooted by one club as top-flight chiefs hold a crunch video conference on saving the season on Friday (The Sun)

Liverpool have been warned that Mohamed Salah is desperate for a three-month break to play in AFCON and the Olympics by ex-Egypt star Mido (The Sun)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, 24, are among the players giving clubs a headache over contract extensions after the transfer window was pushed back. (Telegraph)

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, has revealed he does not have a release clause, amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Marca)

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, has been placed on a list of players surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, paving the way for Arsenal to make a move. (Mirror)

Jack Grealish, 24, has been told he has no chance of joining Manchester United this summer. (Star)

Aston Villa are being linked with Marseille’s 22-year-old French midfielder Maxime Lopez. (Birmingham Live)

Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 27, is set to complete a four-week national service stint in his native country during the delay in the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Sun)

Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, warns of injuries to players if authorities rush players’ return to action. (HLN)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with Real Madrid’s Colombian 28-year-old forward James Rodriguez, having coached him during his time in charge at the Spanish giants. (Mirror)