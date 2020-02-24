Chelsea have made approaches to sign two big-name forwards this summer, while Juventus have proposed a player-plus-cash offer to Man Utd for Paul Pogba, according to Monday’s Paper Talk.

CHELSEA LOOKING AT ICARDI SWOOP

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring striker Mauro Icardi’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain as they weigh up a summer transfer for the Argentinian forward.

The attacker is on loan at PSG from Inter Milan, with the Ligue 1 giants having first refusal to make his signing a permanent £60m deal at the end of the season.

However, there is a growing belief in Italy that Icardi will reject a full-time move to the Parc des Princes and will open himself up to a move elsewhere.

And while his days at the San Siro, with Inter at least, are seemingly numbered, a move back to Serie A could well be on the cards.

AC Milan, as well as Juventus, have been linked with possible raids for the 27-year-old, while The Sun [via il Corriere dello Sport] reckons Chelsea have also emerged as a serious contender for his signature and have already sounded him out over a possible summer move to Stamford Bridge.

His wife and agent, the often controversial Wanda Nara, has admitted her family’s future remains very much open to debate and she told Chi magazine: “I don’t know if next year we will live in Milan or Paris.

“In football you never know what will happen.”

Icardi has been in brilliant form for PSG this season, scoring 19 goals in 28 appearances so far for the capital club, but was left on the bench for their recent Champions League round-of-16 first leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

And The Sun claims that while Chelsea are hopeful they could convince the 27-year-old to join, the Blues are also plotting a move for Napoli’s Dries Mertens as a possible Plan B should Icardi snub their advances.

Belgian Mertens will be out of contract in the summer and is available on a free transfer, though a move to Inter – possibly as a replacement for Barcelona-linked Lautaro Martinez – has been touted.

AND THE REST

Manchester United’s want-away midfielder Paul Pogba could be returning to Juventus in a swap deal that could take Aaron Ramsey plus £50m to Old Trafford after the Serie A giants made clear their proposal (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic – once a Liverpool target – as a potential £10m replacement for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha (The Sun)

Wolves and Burnley have joined in the hunt for Leeds’ midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 24-year-old has already caught the eye of Sheffield United, who are considering a £20m swoop. Manchester United and Aston Villa are also said to be interested (Daily Star)

Liverpool have added their name to a host of clubs interested in Birmingham’s 16-year-old star Jude Bellingham (Daily Star)

Fed-up West Ham fans will stage a protest against the club’s owners at Anfield tonight – although they will be fewer in number than hoped for (Daily Mail)

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an automatic renewal clause if the Italians qualify for the Champions League (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish admitted he is flattered by rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United but insists he is not paying too much attention to the gossip (Daily Mirror)

Rangers are interested in West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch. The 19-year-old winger is out of contract at the Hawthorns this summer (Daily Mirror)

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes James Ward-Prowse’s versatility can make him a valuable option for Gareth Southgate at this summer’s European Championships (Daily Telegraph)