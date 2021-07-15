Chelsea are ready to offer a popular attacker as part of a spectacular summer swoop for Dortmund star Erling Haaland, while Thursday’s transfer gossip claims that there is a fresh twist in Man Utd’s chase for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

BLUES TO PART WITH STAR IN HAALAND SWOOP

Chelsea reportedly want to offer Tammy Abraham to Borussia Dortmund as part of their blockbuster bid to land Erling Haaland.

The prolific 20-year-old forward – who is rated at £150million – is the top summer transfer target for the Champions League winners, ahead of former striker Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

But Dortmund are determined to keep Haaland after selling England star Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Aston Villa and West Ham are among the clubs keen on signing Abraham. Both clubs are considering the possibility of a loan or a permanent deal.

For his part, Abraham is understood to be most keen on a move to the London Stadium.

But all of the clubs interested have been told that Chelsea want to include the 23-year-old as a makeweight in a bid to land Haaland, as reported in the Daily Mirror.

The Blues value Abraham, whose contract runs out in 2023, at £50million. However, Dortmund view that as excessive, given the fact that he struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in the world after scoring a remarkable 48 times in 51 games for club and country last season.

Chelsea interested in Barcelona youngster Chelsea have submitted a ‘top secret’ bid to sign upcoming Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, 17, in a €10m deal.

Business as usual for Haaland, Dortmund

He is currently back in pre-season training in Germany, although he did sit out their opening friendly clash against FC Giessen on Tuesday night.

When questioned on Haaland’s future, the club’s new sporting director Sebastian Kehl confirmed there was nothing new to report.

He said: “There is nothing new on this matter. He is in our plans. Erling will return this week and he will be very hungry.

“He wants to play football, he feels comfortable with us and he will be eager to score many goals.”

CAMAVINGA CONCERN FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United fear Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Spain. United’s pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane remains ‘cautious’. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester will continue contract talks with Youri Tielemans later this month and remain confident of keeping the Liverpool target. (Daily Telegraph)

England star Kieran Trippier is desperate to return to the Premier League this summer. The right-back is waiting to see whether or not Manchester United make a new bid for him. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United believe they are close to finalising a deal that will see Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock return to the club. They also want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool have turned down the opportunity to sign Ozan Kabak for £8.5m after his loan spell came to an end. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid’s wage cap will be slashed by almost £150m for the upcoming season. That throws the future of several stars into doubt. (Daily Mirror)

CITY KEEPING CLOSE EYE ON LEWANDOWSKI TALKS

Manchester City are monitoring the contract situation of Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to sign an elite centre forward this summer. (Daily Mail)

Juventus have made their interest in Italy star Jorginho known, the Chelsea midfielder’s agent has confirmed. (Daily Mail)

Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Olivier Giroud will complete his move to AC Milan on Thursday after the Italians triggered the Chelsea star’s £1m release clause. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham could see their long-standing pursuit of Milan Skriniar hit another roadblock, with the defender ready to commit his future to Inter Milan. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle could be without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and midfielder Elliot Anderson for the start of the new Premier League season because of injury. (Daily Mail)

Watford are the latest club to run the rule over out-of-contract England youth player Abdul Abdulmalik. (Daily Mail)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

West Ham will use some of the wages freed up by Felipe Anderson’s Lazio transfer to try and tie Declan Rice down to a bumper new deal. (The Sun)

Manchester United’s hierarchy are reportedly at odds over Jesse Lingard’s future. (Daily Express)

Tottenham are pushing ahead with plans to sign £15million-rated defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (The Sun)

Brandon Williams’ loan move to Southampton has hit the skids because of the size of the loan fee. Manchester United want more than £2m to let another club borrow the full-back. (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed personal terms with PSV Eindhoven ace Donyell Malen. (The Sun)

Barcelona are in advanced talks over swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atlético Madrid’s Saul Níguez. (The Guardian)

Rangers linked Joey Veerman has been offered a second chance at Heerenveen despite the ongoing row with the midfielder over his transfer value. (Daily Record)

Celtic have reached agreement with Rubin Kazan for the services of Carl Starfelt. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has abruptly left Dundee United. (Scottish Sun)