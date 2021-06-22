Paper Talk: Chelsea make serious play for Prem star with huge exit fee

Jack Grealish has emerged as the latest big-money Chelsea target, while Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to sign a new defender and Barcelona are dreaming of pairing Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

ABRAMOVICH READY TO FUND GREALISH MOVE

Chelsea have a genuine interest in Jack Grealish and are ready to battle Manchester City for his signature, according to Football Insider.

Grealish has gone from academy product to club captain at Aston Villa, who finished in mid-table last season. There is a feeling, though, that he could be aiming higher on an individual level.

Villa tied him down to a huge contract last year to ward off the likes of Manchester United. But now, their rivals Manchester City have been showing an interest.

And the queue for Grealish appears to be getting longer. According to Football Insider, Chelsea are serious about the England international and will push City for his signature.

Chelsea spent heavily last summer and are willing to do so again after winning the Champions League. Their priorities are to sign a striker and wing-back, but they could also look for a creative midfielder like Grealish.

Roman Abramovich has set aside funds to spend on targets of his calibre after their Champions League success. It is even claimed that that may put them at an advantage over Premier League winners City.

What’s more, Villa seem to be preparing for Grealish’s departure after signing Emiliano Buendia. They are also targeting Emile Smith Rowe and James Ward-Prowse to strengthen their midfield.

That could open the door for Grealish to leave, with Chelsea now emerging as a likely destination.

In fact, Villa could be powerless to keep him, as his current deal may have a buyout clause. It seems Chelsea are ready to match the level of sum at which it may stand.

MAN UTD MAKE PROGRESS IN DEFENDER PURSUIT

Manchester United are going “all out” to sign a new centre-back this summer and Pau Torres of Villarreal remains an option. (Manchester Evening News)

Rafael Benitez held further talks with Everton over the weekend and is closer to taking the job despite fan protests. (Daily Mirror)

However, Everton could yet rival Crystal Palace for their manager target Lucien Favre. (The Guardian)

Wolves are showing an interest in Leicester and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have agreed terms with Albert Sambi Lokonga and are now ready to raise their offer to Anderlecht. (Daily Mirror)

Everton face competition from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Inter in the race to sign Denzel Dumfries from PSV. (Voetbal International)

RONALDO TO TEAM UP WITH MESSI?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is dreaming of signing Cristiano Ronaldo to play alongside Lionel Messi. (AS)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

Juventus are ready to get rid of former Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Calciomercato)

Antonio Rudiger is keen to stay at Chelsea next season despite only one year remaining on his contract. (Sky Sports)

Boubakary Soumare is due to undergo a medical with Leicester in the next 10 days before signing a five-year contract. (La Voix Des Sports)

Patrick Van Aanholt is still on Arsenal’s radar ahead of his release from Crystal Palace. (Football.London)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool will not be selling Kostas Tsimikas this summer despite his lack of action in 2020-21. (Liverpool Echo)

However, the Reds will “reluctantly” listen to offers for Neco Williams, whom they value at £10m. (The Athletic)

Scott Parker is close to terminating his contract with Fulham to take over at Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)

However, Fulham will refuse to pay him any severance pay. (The Sun)

West Brom have agreed to pay Barnsley £2m in compensation so they can appoint Valerien Ismael as their next manager. (Daily Telegraph)