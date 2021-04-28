Paper Talk: Coutinho to sign for Liverpool rivals as bargain transfer nears

Philippe Coutinho is heading back to the Premier League with a cut-price move on the cards, Chelsea interest in Jude Bellingham has forced Borussia Dortmund’s hand, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Manchester United have learned of a lower-than-expected fee for Erling Haaland.

COUTINHO POISED FOR EVERTON MOVE

Philippe Coutinho is edging closer to a shock return to Merseyside with Everton, according to reports.

The Brazilian left Liverpool in January 2018 for Barcelona in a blaze of glory and for a stonking £142m. However, the move to Catalonia has failed to reap rewards for either player or club. Now, the cash-strapped LaLiga giants are looking to sell for a bargain fee.

We reported last week how Coutinho was a target for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian tactician reportedly wants to pair up the ex-Reds hero with James Rodriguez in a sexy midfield combination.

Now that reality appears to be growing ever closer for Everton.

According to TZ, via the Liverpool Echo, Barcelona see two strong reasons to cash in on Coutinho. Firstly, Ronald Koeman has come to realise that Barcelona are a stronger team without him. Coutinho was handed a chance upon the Dutchman’s appointment at the Nou Camp. The 28-year-old made 14 LaLiga appearances, before rupturing his meniscus in December. That has required surgery and he’s now likely to miss the rest of the season.

In his absence, Barca have climbed the table and mounted an unlikely title challenge. That’s left Koeman to realise that selling Coutinho makes sense.

Furthermore, Barcelona want rid before he triggers another payment to Liverpool. While the fee was for a reported initial £118m, various add-ons would take the deal to £142m. And with finances tight, Barcelona want to avoid the next payment to the Reds.

Instead, it’s claimed a fee of €40m (£35m) would persuade them to sell. And the media in Spain are adamant that it’s Everton who look most likely to pounce.

And if they can get Coutinho to anywhere near the form he showed on the red half of Merseyside, that could prove a masterstroke.

MAN UTD LEARN OF REDUCED HAALAND FEE

Manchester United can sign Erling Haaland for cheaper than the £156m fee that was previously bandied about. (Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger has offered to help Spotify owner Daniel Ek and the three club legends in their takeover bid at Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Jurgen Klopp could attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund if Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool this summer. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal were braced for a takeover coup in advance of announcing their plans to join a breakaway European Super League. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool remain on course to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £40m, despite posting huge losses on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

SPURS FAIL WITH BRENDAN RODGERS APPROACH

Tottenham have failed in a fresh move to persuade Brendan Rodgers to become the club’s next manager. (Daily Mail)

UEFA is urgently seeking reports from Turkey after the country went into lockdown following a surge in coronavirus cases. The Champions League final is due to be played there in five weeks time. (Daily Mail)

Stan Kroenke has refused to sell Arsenal – despite fan protests and Spotify founder Daniel Ek plotting a £2.5bn bid. (The Sun)

PSG have reportedly prepared an ‘unbeatable’ three-year contract for Lionel Messi. (The Sun)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for Arsenal’s Europa League semi on Thursday night – even though he is still not fully fit after malaria. (The Sun)

BELLINGHAM WAGES TO DOUBLE AMID CHELSEA LINK

Borussia Dortmund are set to double Jude Bellingham’s wages in a bid to fend off Chelsea’s approach. (The Sun)

Everton are looking to give James Rodriguez a one-year contract extension, according to reports. (The Sun)

West Ham are praying Jesse Lingard does not become the latest big player to pull up injured as their Champions League dreams hang in the balance. (The Sun)

Newcastle will open talks with Jacob Murphy over a new deal – as Burnley and Watford lead the race to sign him. (The Sun)

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been pumping iron in the gym as he searches for a new club. (The Sun)

KONATE CLAUSE HIGHER THAN FEARED

Ibrahima Konate’s buyout clause at RB Leipzig is higher than first thought and it could cost £40m to take him to Liverpool this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Yves Bissouma will depart Brighton this summer after three years at the Amex Stadium. (Daily Telegraph)

Japan centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will have Premier League clubs chasing him this summer after signing up with Unique Sports Management agency. (Daily Telegraph)

Rochdale midfielder Ethan Brierley has been training at Manchester City following his progress in the first-team at Spotland. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are closing in a deal to take Woking striker Jayden Wareham from non-league football to the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Rangers, Newcastle United and Norwich City are eyeing Vitesse centre-back Danilho Doekhi. (Daily Telegraph)

Jesse Lingard is willing to push for a permanent exit from Manchester United this summer, with West Ham keen on concluding a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has expressed his interest in managing the club when he retires. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund could place a ban on all incoming transfers this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League – unless they opt to sell star man Erling Haaland. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Wigan chief Dave Whelan has admitted his wife talked him out of buying Manchester United for £11.5m in the 1980s. (Daily Star)