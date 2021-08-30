Paper Talk: Prem quartet circle, as Ronaldo move rips up Man Utd plan

A Manchester United star faces a nervous couple of days before the transfer window closes, while European giants want a Chelsea man – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

JAMES FACES MAN UTD TRANSFER WAIT

Manchester United winger Daniel James could leave Old Trafford following Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock arrival, according to a report.

United made headlines on Friday by snapping up the 36-year-old former Red Devil. Initially, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not appear to be in the running. Indeed, Manchester City had agreed a deal. However, interventions from Sir Alex Ferguson and Bruno Fernandes saw United steal a march on their derby rivals.

The Old Trafford club could not resist the opportunity to snap Ronaldo up when it presented itself.

However, the Daily Star now reports that the transfer could have a major effect on James’ future at the club.

The Wales international was in line for a new contract, because of interest in his services. However, the new arrival has meant those plans have been shelved, leaving James in the dark over his plans.

The newspaper claims that clubs will now ‘be invited’ to make offers for the winger. Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leeds are the early contenders.

Furthermore, United could sanction either a loan deal or even a permanent sale at this stage.

Leeds have had serious interest in James before, with a deal to sign him collapsing at the final hour in the January 2019 transfer window – before he signed for United.

Palace, meanwhile, are looking to add to their front line and have further interest in Eddie Nketiah and Odsonne Edouard.

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will weigh up interest from Borussia Dortmund in Callum Hudson-Odoi over the next 24 hours. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are eyeing up a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. While he featured heavily last season, his best effort this term is a bench appearance. (The Sun)

Watford manager Xisco Munoz wants highly-rated forward Ismaila Sarr to stay. What’s more, he has said it will take a huge offer to sign him, with Liverpool reportedly keen. (Daily Mail)

However, the Hornets are in talks about selling Troy Deeney to Birmingham City. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace have Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard on their striker transfer shortlist. (The Guardian)

AMAD DIALLO TRANSFER COLLAPSES

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo’s proposed loan transfer to Feyenoord has collapsed because of an injury, the Dutch club’s technical director, Frank Arnesen, has said. (The Sun)

Philippe Coutinho admits that he wondered if he would ever play football again during his injury nightmare. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain have not yet responded to Real Madrid’s latest offer for Kylian Mbappe. As such, the La Liga club have set a Monday deadline over a potential deal. (Marca)

West Ham are close to signing CSKA Moscow forward Nikola Vlasic. (The Guardian)

England head into the international break with doubts over defender Tyrone Mings and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Daily Mail)

ARSENAL BOSSES RELUCTANT OVER ARTETA

Arsenal’s hierarchy do not want to go through another manager recruitment process, despite Mikel Arteta’s poor start to the season. (Daily Express)

Sheffield United are considering bringing former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero back to English football. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic are close to signing Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis and Portuguese winger Jota. (Scottish Sun)

Everton boss Rafael Benitez is eyeing a move for Dalian Professional striker Salomon Rondon, who he managed in China and at Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has hit out at Jurgen Klopp for dropping his client ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)