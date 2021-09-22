A Man Utd star wants a January exit amid an unfortunate coronavirus battle halting his progress, while Tottenham’s problems are laid bare – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

HENDERSON WANTS MAN UTD EXIT

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants a loan move away from Manchester United in January to get himself back on track after a battle with coronavirus, according to a report.

The 24-year-old returned to Old Trafford from a successful loan spell at Sheffield United last summer in the hope of establishing himself as the Red Devils’ number one. Despite starting last term on the bench, David de Gea’s trip to Spain earned him his chance.

He took the opportunity well too. As such, The Sun claims that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had told Henderson that he would start the current campaign as the number one.

However, the Englishman’s battle with coronavirus has meant that De Gea has reassumed his spot between the sticks.

Henderson tested positive for the virus on July 13, and consequently missed the entirety of United’s pre-season programme. Indeed, he has only recently returned to private training sessions at Carrington.

But as he steps up his rehabilitation, he feels that a loan move away from Old Trafford would help him get back on track ahead of next season.

For now, Tom Heaton was on the bench for Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham. He could make his debut against the Hammers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that his side’s problems go much deeper than Harry Kane’s drop-off in form. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are preparing new contract offers for Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. (Evening Standard)

However, the club’s priority is to tie down defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. (The Sun)

The Blues were willing to make a massive offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos during the summer transfer window. (RMC Sport)

Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O’Brien is closing in on a new contract, following summer transfer bids from Leeds. (Football Insider)

POTENTIAL 2022/23 SEASON SHAKE-UP

A draft match schedule has revealed that the 2022/23 Premier League season could start at the earliest ever point – August 6 – to accommodate for the World Cup. (The Times)

Meanwhile, the FA Cup final could be played on June 3 2023 and the Champions League final on June 10. The Football League may start on July 30. (The Times)

Manchester United are willing to let Anthony Martial leave, but they want £40million for the French striker. As such, he fears that he could be priced out of an exit. (Eurosport)

Meanwhile, United recently sent scouts to Lisbon to watch Benfica’s clash against Boavista, with Portuguese talent on the viewing agenda. (Express)

KOEMAN HANGING ONTO BARCELONA JOB

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asked the club’s supporters to stand by struggling manager Ronald Koeman. (Daily Mail)

But Koeman is hanging onto his job because Barca cannot afford to get rid of him. If the situation changes, though, ex-Everton boss Roberto Martinez is the man the board want in. (Daily Mail)

Derby will be docked 12 points on Wednesday and will subsequently drop to the bottom of the Championship. (Telegraph)

TUCHEL PROUD OF CHELSEA STAR

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he feels proud of the role goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is playing in his squad. (Independent)

Arsenal and West Ham have had links with Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic, but he would likely choose Germany or Italy if an option came along. (Eurosport)

As for Arsenal outgoings, though, the Gunners are aiming to get rid of goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Indeed, he is unlikely to be an Arsenal player next season. (Eurosport)