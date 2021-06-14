Manchester United have been dealt a big blow after Borussia Dortmund offered a new deal to a prized young star, a Chelsea man could reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Leicester are chasing hard for a Barcelona ace.

NEW DEAL LIKELY FOR JUDE BELLINGHAM

Manchester United’s hopes of luring Jude Bellingham to Old Trafford this summer have suffered a hit amid news of a new deal for the teenage star.

Bellingham, 17, on Sunday became England’s youngest-ever international at a major tournament. Despite his tender years, he’s emerged as a regular in the Borussia Dortmund midfield. Indeed, he’s proved himself an outstanding performer in the Bundesliga, also shining in the Champions League.

United tried to land Bellingham in summer 2020 upon his departure at Birmingham City. However, it was Dortmund who won the race, tying him on a deal to 2023.

However, United have been tipped to make a fresh move for Bellingham this summer. As such, they were being tipped to spend up to £40m to land the midfielder.

But Dortmund are determined to keep him from United’s clutches. As such, Bild, via the Daily Express, reports BVB are drawing up a bumper new four-year deal to thwart United.

Bellingham’s new deal will see his salary close to double and also tie him to the Westfalenstadion until 2025.

Bellingham last year explained his decision to pick Dortmund ahead of United.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool identify Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal to raid RB Leipzig and Gundogan stalling new contract Jurgen Klopp has identified his perfect Georgino Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal ready to raid RB Leipzig with a double swoop and Ilkay Gundogan is stalling on signing a new Manchester City contract, all in today's transfer chatter.

“Well, you know, Man United have a great squad. But my decision had nothing to do with Man United,” Bellingham told the Daily Telegraph.

“I was so focused and so happy with the interest from Dortmund that this became my first choice. For me, it was Borussia Dortmund and that’s it.

“When you find somewhere that’s the best place to be, you kind of ignore everything else, you know what I mean?”

United are, of course, also looking to land his Dortmund team-mate, Jadon Sancho.

LEICESTER LOOKING TO LAND COUTINHO

Leicester City are considering a shock move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. (The Sun)

Leeds United are interested in signing Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, but have baulked at the £20m asking price for the 24-year-old. (The Sun)

England’s stars all had cardiac screening tests prior to the Euros to reduce the risk of the horror collapse which felled Christian Eriksen. (The Sun)

David de Gea is sweating over his Spain place at Euro 2020 after Luis Enrique refused to name the Man Utd ace as his No 1. (The Sun)

James Rodriguez has played down rumours he is set to quit Everton after admitting that he doesn’t think he’ll return to Real Madrid. (The Sun)

David Brooks hopes to use the Euros to remind everyone he still has Premier League quality. (The Sun)

SARRI LOOKING TO LAND KEPA

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga at the Italian club. (The Sun)

Kylian Mbappe admits the very public disagreement between him and Olivier Giroud has affected his Euro 2020 build-up. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal supporters were left furious at the club’s season ticket price freeze which sees their number of games reduced to 21 from 26. That’s after their failure to qualify for European football next year. (Daily Mail)

The PFA has contacted ex-Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge to see if he wants to take action over his acrimonious departure from Portman Road. (Daily Mail)

Daley Blind said he considered not playing in the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 opener after seeing his former Ajax team-mate Christian Eriksen collapse after suffering a cardiac arrest. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Swansea have had an approach for Millwall’s England under-17 prospect Abdul Abdulmalik rejected, while Arsenal and Rangers are also tracking the exciting forward. (Daily Mail)

Juan Mata will have to take a pay cut of £70,000 a week if he wants to remain at Manchester United after his contract expires this month. (Daily Star)

Jadon Sancho missed England’s Euro 2020 matchday squad against Croatia due to a UEFA ruling. (Daily Star)

Wesley Sneijder has urged Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to snub a move to Arsenal and wait for Real Madrid or Barcelona to come calling. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked club bosses to make a move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. (Daily Express)

Chelsea have learned it will take at least £51.5m if they’re to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan. (Daily Express)