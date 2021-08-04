Manchester United are understood to be delighted with how the summer transfer window has gone as they look to one huge deal in 2022, while Chelsea are the nearest club to a Barcelona wonderkid, all in the Euro Papers.

HAALAND DREAM

Manchester United’s plan to sign Erling Haaland next summer looks to be falling into place.

United officials are said to be “excited” by the prospect of Chelsea missing out on the Borussia Dortmund striker.

The prolific Norway international is wanted by both clubs. But Dortmund have dug their heels in and made it clear the 21-year-old will remain with the Bundesliga club for at least one more season.

“I have the clear expectation that Erling Haaland will play for us next year,” Watzke told Sport Bild back in May. “And I don’t waste any thoughts on anything else.”

Dortmund have reiterated that message all summer and only now have Chelsea switched their focus to Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are understood to have seen two bids fail for the former striker. New reports claim they are willing to go to £110m to get the Inter star on board.

That has come as a major boost to United, who will pursue Haaland in 2022 when Edinson Cavani is expected to become a free agent.

Eurosport’s Dean Jones told the Football Terrace podcast: “It hasn’t quite come through as far as Chelsea hoped it would by now, I think it would be fair to say.

“Borussia Dortmund will be closing the door at the end of the week because they need to focus on the new season. Erling Haaland knows that he has so many options open to him next summer.

“Man United, by the way, are becoming quite excited by all this – the fact that Haaland might still be on the market next summer.”

Haaland is believed to have a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for around €75m next summer.

Of course BVB could get more this month, but they are banking on the striker firing them into the Champions League again.

CHELSEA CLOSE TO MORIBA

Chelsea are reportedly in the strongest position to pounce for the potential €15m transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba. (Todo Fichajes)

Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba continues to be frozen out of the club’s plans amid his contract stand-off (Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering leaving Juventus and could be tempted to seal a transfer back to former club Real Madrid (AS)

Granit Xhaka’s move to Roma has collapsed and Arsenal will soon announce a contract extension for their captain (Fabrizio Romano)

DEMIRAL ON THE MOVE

Merih Demiral skipped training with Juventus on Wednesday and the Turkey international seems set for his medical with Atalanta (Calciomercato)

Everton are plotting a €25m move for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa (Il Messaggero)

PSV and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries is keen to join Inter Milan this summer (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has told the club that he doesn’t want to extend his contract (Spox)

AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos (Calciomercato)

Chelsea look set to make another approach for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Premier League side are preparing a bid of around €130m to get a deal over the line. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo is set to spend another season on loan. Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca are favourites to land him (Onda Cero)

OLD FIRM BATTLE FOR MIDFIELDER

Rangers and Celtic are set to battle it out for Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fanatik)

Inter are close to an agreement for Virtus Entella midfielder Matheus Cecchini (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich prospect Josua Zirkzee will play the 2021-22 season on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Colombian forward star Radamel Falcao has been asked to leave Galatasaray in order to ease the club’s wage burden (Goal)

Kylian Mbappe is still uncertain whether he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite the club’s efforts to secure his future (AS)

ONANA ARSENAL TALK RESURAFCES

Arsenal goalkeeper target Andre Onana’s move from Ajax to Lyon has collapsed with ‘bigger clubs’ in for him (De Telegraaf)

Manchester United have opened dialogue with the agent of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are considering a potential loan swoop for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho as they prepare to possibly lose Harry Kane to Manchester City (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton are yet to make an ‘official proposal’ for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes, but that could change ‘in the coming days’. (Record)