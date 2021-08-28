Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd plan late deal for €60m man that makes loan exit make sense

Manchester United have their sights on one more transfer deal before Tuesday’s deadline, while Chelsea’s bid to get Saul Niguez to Stamford Bridge is over, all in the Euro papers.

LATE TRIPPIER DEAL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be finished in the transfer market yet.

Friday’s shock swoop for former Man Utd striker Cristiano Ronaldo came out of the blue. It also moved quickly with United agreeing a £12.8m deal after Ronaldo asked to leave Juventus.

With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho already in the bag, you might be forgiven for thinking United were done for the summer window.

However, AS via Sport Witness, are reporting a late return for Kieran Trippier is a distinct possibility.

Arsenal are also keen on the Atletico Madrid player, however, it’s Manchester United who are “above all” leading the chase.

And that could well explain why Solskjaer is happy to let right-back Diogo Dalot leave before the transfer deadline.

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with United over a surprise deal for Dalot, according to a Sky Sports report.

BVB are hoping to arrange a loan deal with an option to buy next summer. That deal would leave Solskjaer with no senior right-back cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Haaland set for summer United move? Manchester United are in “pole position” to sign Dortmund's Erling Haaland next summer, despite Mino Raiola demanding a €50m per-year wage packet for his client

That is where England man Trippier could well fit in.

Atletico are determined to keep the former Burnley man who has a €60m release clause or sell him for an above market price.

That would be around €40m, and it remains to be seen whether United will agree to such a deal.

PSG LOCK ON TO HAALAND

PSG are keen on signing Erling Haaland, as they are increasingly resigned to Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid (AS)

Juventus are said to have already got to work on replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, with moves for Moise Kean and Eden Hazard mooted (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain will target Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, or Everton’s Richarlison should Kylian Mbappe make the move to Real Madrid (ESPN)

Juventus have identified Luka Jovic as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after they agreed to sell the striker to Manchester United for £12.8million (Diario AS)

Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (Sky Sports News)

KOUNDE CRANKS UP PRESSURE

Chelsea target Jules Kounde isn’t in Sevilla’s squad to face Elche today because he didn’t want to travel (ABC Sevilla)

Kounde has decided to travel to Paris early for international duty and wait there for news on his transfer to transfer to Chelsea (Diario de Sevilla)

Sevilla have rejected a €50m bid for defender Jules Kounde from Chelsea (Fabrizio Romano)

Kylian Mbappe looks set to complete an all star attacking line up at Real Madrid alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior (AS)

Juventus are moving quickly to replace Cristiano Ronaldo by re-signing Moise Kean from Everton (RMC)

How will Ronaldo’s return impact Man Utd?

SAUL OFF THE RADAR

Chelsea will not make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are considering a move for Eden Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo (Marca)

Paul Pogba has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid next summer (Marca)

AS Roma are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera for under €10m (Calciomercato)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic is looking to force through a move to Lazio (Sport Bild)

Atalanta are looking to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (Calciomercato)

Everton have sounded out a deal for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard (Sky Sports)

Wolves are set to sign striker Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig (Goal)

Real Madrid have warned Paris Saint-Germain that they have until Sunday evening to accept a €190m offer for Kylian Mbappe (Le Parisien)

Amine Harit is set to complete a move to Marseille (L’Equipe)

JUVE SNUB AUBA INTEREST

Juventus have no interest in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal (Fabrizio Romano)

Atalanta hope to strengthen their attack with the signing of Manor Solomon from Shakhtar (Sky Sport in Italy)

Ilaix Moriba is on his way out of Barcelona and has agreed a deal with Leipzig, but Barca are yet to agree to the transfer (Sport)

Sampdoria are plotting an ambitious move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic (Sky Sport in Italy)