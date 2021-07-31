Paper Talk: Free agent centre-back desperate for ‘dream’ Man Utd move

A former Manchester City centre-back is desperate to seal a ‘dream’ move to Manchester United this summer, while Liverpool are refusing to rule out a move for a Premier League attacker – all in Saturday’s transfer gossip.

FORMER CITY MAN WANTS UNITED SWITCH

Former Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng is reportedly desperate to complete a free transfer move to Manchester United this summer.

According to a report on Calciomercato.it, the 32-year-old German is ‘very disappointed’ not to have found a new club following his summer exit from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Italian quintet Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Lazio and Roma are all interested in the German. However, the report states that Old Trafford would be the ‘dream’ destination for the former Manchester City man.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are close to completing the signing of Raphael Varane after agreeing a deal earlier this week. But the MEN claims that the arrival of another centre-back is not out of the question.

Sadly for Boateng, there are currently no suggestions United in the market for his signature.

Meanwhile, contact has been made with Jose Mourinho’s Roma. However, a switch to the Stadio Olimpico could be hindered due to Boateng’s desire to play in the Champions League.

LaLiga is another option for the experienced defender, with Sport1 reporting talks have taken place with Sevilla.

After early spells at Hertha Berlin and Hamburg, Boateng spent a season at City before heading to Bayern.

In 10 years with the Bavarian giants, he won two Champions Leagues, nine Bundesligas, five DFB Pokals and two FIFA Club World Cups.

LIVERPOOL BOWEN LINKS HOT UP

Senior sources at Liverpool are not dismissing links with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. (Daily Star)

Leeds United are eyeing up a move for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien after missing out on Conor Gallagher. The Chelsea youngster has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan instead. (Daily Star)

Jack Grealish appears to have deleted historic tweets declaring support for Manchester United after news broke of a reported £100m bid from Manchester City. (Daily Star)

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club are “working away quietly” in the transfer market. But he would not be drawn on naming Paul Pogba as a target for the club. (Metro)

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are likely to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and be offered new deals at Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba is weighing up his options entering the final year of his Manchester United contract. His relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could potentially play a big part in his decision. (Daily Mirror)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Tottenham have offered Atalanta £43m for Argentina defender Cristian Romero. The Italian side are open to a deal if they can have more time to secure a replacement. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are preparing to make a shock new contract offer to Granit Xhaka. Roma are Roma currently failing to table an acceptable bid for the midfielder, despite keen interest. (Daily Mail)

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez says he is unsure whether he will be staying at Everton. But the 30-year-old has ruled out a return to Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have refused to comment on reports Steve Bruce is to be handed new three-year deal. Mike Ashley is ‘keen to reward beleaguered boss for keeping club in Premier League last season’. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have considered making a move for Nigeria striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, better known as Simy. (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton have turned down a £25m offer from Aston Villa for their England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. (The Athletic)

Mikel Arteta insists Ben White’s “style fits perfectly” with Arsenal after the England defender completed a £50m move from Brighton. (The Independent)

Everton remain undecided about PSV Eindhoven’s 25-year-old Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries. (Liverpool Echo)