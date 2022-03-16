Joe Gomez has joined a fellow Liverpool defender on the shortlist of a club eyeing promotion, while the terms of the contract offer Erling Haaland will receive from Manchester City have been laid out in Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

TWO LIVERPOOL DEFENDERS EYED BY SAME CLUB

Liverpool could lose two of their defenders to a potential Premier League newcomer in the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Express are claiming that Championship leaders Fulham are making plans to swoop for two Liverpool players. One, they already have, in the shape of on-loan full-back Neco Williams. The other, perhaps more ambitiously, is Joe Gomez.

Williams came through the academy ranks at Liverpool but has struggled for gametime at senior level. Therefore, he went to Fulham on loan in January.

The 20-year-old has started nine Championship matches since, scoring two goals and assisting the same number. He also made one appearance in the FA Cup.

In contrast, he only made four starts for Liverpool in the first part of the season. None came in the Premier League, a competition in which he only managed seven minutes of action.

It is clear that the loan move has been beneficial for the Welshman. With that in mind, Fulham could be looking to make the move permanent, or if they cannot, at least extend the loan for another season.

But they would not just stop with Williams if they are able to get him. The Express believe they are also in contention to sign Joe Gomez.

Joe Gomez also on Fulham radar

After a serious injury last season, it has been hard for the England international to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate at Anfield this term. He had to wait until February for his only league start this season, which came at right-back.

Gomez has been tipped for a change of scenery since. He is reportedly a target for the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United. One pundit has also tipped Tottenham to take a look at the 24-year-old.

The Express verify that Tottenham could be interested, with the same going for Newcastle and West Ham. According to the newspaper, though, an ambitious Fulham could try their luck.

It would be difficult due to Liverpool’s asking price, which stands at around £23m. The Reds would potentially be looking to sign a replacement if they are to let Gomez move on, so would want funds in the bank.

Whether Fulham will be the ones paying remains to be seen.

MAN CITY TO MAKE HAALAND RECORD EARNER

Erling Haaland would become the highest earner in Premier League history upon signing a contract with Manchester City.

That comes from the Daily Mail, who reveal the salary Haaland is in line to receive if he joins City would be in excess of £500,000 per week.

The Norway international has become one of the game’s most sought-after talents thanks to his impressive goalscoring exploits for Borussia Dortmund. A release clause in his contract, though, will make them powerless to keep him should City pay up in the summer.

They certainly have the funds to do so – as well as the evident need for a centre-forward to take them to an even higher level – and can also inject plenty of cash into Haaland’s wage package.

According to the Mail, City are hopeful of Haaland making a decision within a month after discussing personal terms.

He would not only overtake Kevin De Bruyne as the club’s top earner, but also Cristiano Ronaldo as the league’s best-paid player.

City are aiming to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to Haaland’s signature. On top of the £63m transfer fee, they could take their outlay up to the £100m region with payments to agent Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father Alf-Inge, who used to play for them himself.

EXCITING STRIKER COULD BE OPEN TO ASTON VILLA

Luis Suarez is open to the idea of playing in the Premier League next season, according to the Daily Mail.

Suarez was an unused substitute for Atletico Madrid in their Champions League win over Manchester United on Tuesday night. Before that game, there was already a building feeling that he could be on his way out of the Spanish side.

The Uruguay international is out of contract at the end of the season. Having lost his place as a regular starter, Atletico are unlikely to renew.

The Mail have written that Suarez wants to play in the MLS one day. But first, he wants one more season in Europe – and that could be in the Premier League.

There was interest from Aston Villa in January, due to the presence of his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard on the touchline. If they rekindle that interest in the summer, Suarez may consider it.

Alternatively, he could join a club in Serie A after a previous attempt to join Juventus collapsed in controversy.

But a reunion with Gerrard at Villa, if possible, would certainly draw much attention too.

MAN UTD MAKE MIDFIELDER ADDITION

Manchester United have managed to secure the signing of Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer, per various sources.

The Daily Mirror are among those to cover the news, claiming Collyer will be integrated into United’s under-23 team.

At the age of just 18, he will be aiming to continue the progress that saw him labelled one of the best for his age and position in the country recently.

The Mirror confirm the length of Collyer’s contract will be three-and-a-half years.

The defensive midfielder took his chance to impress at a trial last month. Now, he will have a future at Man Utd.

It remains to be seen what state the club will be in by the time he is ready to progress at senior level.