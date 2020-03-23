Liverpool will try to sign a €120m-rated Atletico Madrid defender this summer as Dejan Lovren’s replacement, while claims of Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United are gathering pace, according to Monday’s Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL HAVE THREE-MAN SHORTLIST TO REPLACE LOVREN

Liverpool are reported to have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace the departing Dejan Loren this summer.

The Croatian defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and appears destined to move on as a free agent, with a strongly-worded report on Saturday claiming he ‘can’t stand Jurgen Klopp and wants to leave’.

And with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and last summer’s suitors Roma likely to be in the market to sign him, a report in Spanish outlet AS, via the Daily Mirror, says the Reds have drawn up a three-man list to replace the player – and they appear to be setting their sights high.

As per the report, top of Klopp’s wish-list is Atletico Madrid destroyer Jose Gimenez, who is contracted to the Wanda Metropolitano to 2023 and has a huge €120m exit clause in his contract.

And while the report claims signing him would prove tricky, it’s suggests they have been given hope with Atletico boss Diego Simeone preferring a centre-back partnership of Stefan Savic and Felipe this season.

Furthermore, it claims that the 25-year-old Gimenez could be allowed to leave for a reduced fee, with the player being restricted to just 16 appearances this season.

The report claims Liverpool are also tracking RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni as alternatives.

Plenty is known about Upamecano, with the France defender recently catching the eye as Leipzig eased past Tottenham in the Champions League and being linked with moves to €60m moves to Arsenal, Spurs and Barcelona.

Italy youth player Bastoni, aged just 20 years of age, rounds off the shortlist. He has made 21 appearances this season, scoring once, and is among the hottest prospects in Serie A. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester City.

AND THE REST

Kalidou Koulibaly is ready to leave Napoli in the summer, with Manchester United being linked with the Senegalese centre-back once again (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been scouting Evan Ndicka ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop for the Eintracht Frankfurt (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have issued mental health advice to their players telling them that what happens with the Premier League title is out of their control (Daily Mail)

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward believes the season should be finished even if that means it runs until September or October (Daily Mail)

Juventus have reportedly reached agreements with Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi to extend their contracts (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson is believed to be the player behind a large donation made to help keep six food banks in Glasgow running (Daily Mail)

PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Mail)

Premier League doctors will warn club executives their players risk serious muscular injuries if they try to complete the season by June 30 (Daily Mail)

Luka Jovic’s father believes his son must accept any punishment he receives for breaking his coronavirus quarantine to travel back to Serbia (Daily Mail)

The Premier League will play Russian roulette with players’ fitness if they do not get five weeks of training before the season restarts (The Sun)

Tottenham old boy Raphael van der Vaart tells £23million Everton target Steven Berghuis not to ruin career by joining Everton (The Sun)

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexander Hleb says “no one cares” about the coronavirus in his native Belarus, the last country still playing top-flight football (The Sun)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain broke quarantine rules in Italy to be with his cancer-stricken mother in his native Argentina (The Sun)

Barcelona are willing to sell French forward Antoine Griezmann, 29, for €100m this summer – just a year after signing him from Atletico Madrid for €120m (Sport)

David Moyes wants to buy British this summer and build an exciting young core at West Ham (Daily Star)

Arsenal were set to pip Manchester United to the bargain £1m signing of Dayot Upamecano five years ago, just months before the superstar defender ended up joining RB Salzburg (Daily Star)

West Ham United will face stiff opposition from UK Athletics to using the London Stadium for matches if the Premier League season goes beyond the end of June (The Times)

Premier League matches could be played every day behind closed doors and televised for the public while social distancing restrictions are still in place, according to Southampton’s chief executive (The Times)