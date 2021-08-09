Chelsea are chasing three more major signings once a deal for Romelu Lukaku is done, Leeds remain on the trail of a talented Brazilian, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Arsenal have learned of the huge fee needed to sign a top target.

LUKAKU DEAL COULD BE FOLLOWED BY THREE MORE AT CHELSEA

Chelsea won’t stop at the signing of Romelu Lukaku and reportedly have their eyes on three more massive transfer this summer.

The prolific Inter Milan striker looks set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer with a blockbusting £95m deal ‘done’.

Lukaku, who started his professional career at Chelsea, will set the Blues back a transfer record. However, given his incredible goals return, he looks likely to be an upgrade on Timo Werner for the European champions.

Thomas Tuchel will not stop there, however.

Indeed, according to the Daily Express, the Blues manager has instructed Marina Granovskaia to chase three more signings before the window slams shut.

And they claim the Blues director will next turn her attention to the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

As per the article, Chelsea plan to part-fund the signing of Kounde by offloading Kurt Zouma. The defender featured heavily under Frank Lampard, but has lost his way since Tuchel’s arrival as boss.

Kounde could cost £30m with Zouma being offered as a makeweight to the LaLiga side.

The paper, however, believes Chelsea could also push to sign long-term target Declan Rice this summer. And despite West Ham rating the midfielder in the £80m bracket, they hint that the Blues could test their resolve with a firm bid.

Finally, the Express claims Tuchel wants to bolster his options at wing-back. With Ben Chilwell firmly established as left wing-back, Tuchel wants Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza brought in as cover.

That’s because Tuchel does not see a long-term future for either Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. Indeed, the paper claims the pair are up for grabs this summer as the Blues look to offload.

Former Leeds loanee Pedraza, a Spain international, is likely to cost around £15m.

ARSENAL LEARN OF MASSIVE MADDISON COST

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Arsenal that James Maddison will cost £100m after Jack Grealish’s transfer to Manchester City. (The Sun)

Manchester United are ready to sell Anthony Martial for £50m as Inter Milan eye the Frenchman as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. (The Sun)

Raheem Sterling will hold fresh contract talks with Manchester City. (The Sun)

Southampton are readying an ambitious bid to bring back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the player having left 10 years ago. (The Sun)

LEEDS STILL ON CUNHA TRAIL

Leeds United remain interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha after he won Olympic gold with Brazil in Tokyo on Saturday. (Daily Star)

Barcelona are unhappy at PSG’s attempts to sign Lionel Messi and are complaining to the European Commission. (Daily Mirror)

Toni Kroos “would not be surprised” if Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe, despite PSG’s £200m asking price (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admits they want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s hopes of adding to their squad this summer could rely on them selling two first-team players. (Daily Express)

TOTTENHAM IN MESSI CONTACT

Tottenham are among the clubs that tried to sign Messi after Barcelona said he would not be staying at the Nou Camp. (Daily Express)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told the club’s returning England heroes to forget all about their Euro 2020 achievements as they return to training on Monday. (Daily Express)

West Ham, Leeds and Norwich are chasing Fulham’s 18-year-old English midfielder Fabio Carvalho. (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba will not be signing for PSG as they close on a deal for Messi. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are close to signing teenage Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Nuno Espirito Santo will hold talks with England striker Harry Kane on Monday to try to convince him to stay at Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Phil Foden faces another month on the sidelines with the foot injury that kept the Manchester City midfielder out of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City will closely monitor Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness after the Belgian reported for pre-season still feeling pain in his ankle. (The Times)

Rangers are favourites to sign Heerenveen’s Joey Veerman, with Feyenoord unable to afford the midfielder. (Daily Record)