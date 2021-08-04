Harry Kane may make an official transfer request this week as his Tottenham future continues to cause controversy, while Jurgen Klopp has been personally responding to one persistent rumour – all in Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

KANE TO SUBMIT TRANSFER REQUEST

Harry Kane is considering submitting an official transfer request this week to force through a move to Manchester City, according to the Independent.

Kane has failed to report for Tottenham training for two days in a row as he puts pressure on the club to let him leave. The striker believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy about a transfer this summer.

The England captain wants to move somewhere he is more likely to win trophies and City would certainly be able to offer him such ambitions. In addition to being Premier League champions, they reached the Champions League final last season.

With Sergio Aguero having left, it could be the perfect time for City to land Kane – if they can afford both him and Jack Grealish in the same summer.

The Athletic confirm that Manchester City remain confident of signing Kane and are willing to pay £130m. They are believed to have seen a previous offer of £100m rejected.

But even that might not tempt Tottenham, who have Kane under contract for another three years. They are desperate to keep him and particularly not to sell him to a Premier League rival.

However, Kane could up his pressure on them to sanction his departure by making a transfer request.

According to the Independent, he may do so in the coming days. Whether it will be successful remains to be seen, but it will be another sign of how much he wants to leave.

A transfer request alone is unlikely to convince Tottenham to sell him. However, if City make a big bid, they may re-consider the situation.

KLOPP INSISTS TSIMIKAS NOT FOR SALE

Jurgen Klopp has been answering transfer enquiries himself for Kostas Tsimikas, who he insists is not for sale. (Il Mattino)

Chelsea can re-sign Romelu Lukaku for £100m as Inter Milan will reluctantly cash in at that price to balance their books. (Metro)

Lukaku feels he has unfinished business at Chelsea and now wants to make the move. (The Sun)

But the Blues may have to put 11 players up for sale to fund the transfer. Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater are among those who may leave. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be due five percent of any transfer fee Inter receive for Lukaku. (Daily Telegraph)

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are next in line for new contracts at Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

MADDISON OPEN TO ARSENAL MOVE

James Maddison is open to joining Arsenal after reports of a bid being made to Leicester City. (The Guardian)

West Ham and Southampton are interested in 20-year-old defender Flavius Daniliuc, who plays for Nice. (Daily Mail)

There is a huge difference between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in their valuation of Paul Pogba. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are hoping to re-sign former loanees Tammy Abraham and Axel Tuanzebe from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are expected to lower their asking price for Abraham, which could prompt Arsenal and West Ham to firm up their interest. (Evening Standard)

EVERTON TO MAKE FORWARD BID

Everton are ready to make a bid for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa worth €25m plus bonuses. (Il Messaggero)

Declan Rice will not force a move away from West Ham amid links with Manchester United, but has turned down two contract offers. (Daily Telegraph)

Aymeric Laporte, who is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona, has told Manchester City he wants to leave. (90min)

West Ham’s chances of luring Jesse Lingard back from Manchester United have been rated at 10%. (Sky Sports)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sevilla pose a threat to Leeds in their attempts to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang. (El Desmarque)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic put feelers out for a return to Paris Saint-Germain before signing a contract extension with AC Milan. (Le Parisien)

Brentford are moving closer to winning the race for Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste. (Sportbladet)

West Brom will reinvest any funds they receive from selling Sam Johnstone or Matheus Pereira into a bid for Derby captain Tom Lawrence. (Daily Mail)