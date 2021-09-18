Harry Kane can finally land the transfer he’s been pushing for in January, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to change allegiances, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims Manchester United are prioritising a £100m man in 2022.

MAN CITY BACK IN FOR HARRY KANE

Manchester City will finally land Harry Kane in the January transfer window and look ready to bow to Tottenham’s demands, claims a report. City spent the whole summer chasing the Tottenham talisman after Kane revealed his desire to quit north London for a fresh challenge. However, they were unable to agree a fee with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, having reportedly offered £75million plus a further £25m in add-ons. Levy wanted closer to £150m and, after weeks of speculation, the England skipper eventually decided to stay put – for now.

According to ESPN, via the Daily Express, Spurs are ready to try again for Kane in January. And having learned what a tough taskmaster Levy is, will now meet his asking price.

And with the no-nonsense Spurs chairman valuing his star at £150m, a new British transfer record will comfortably be set.

Our exclusive recently revealed how Kane was open to the idea of a new contract at Tottenham.

Harry Kane wants a new contract Harry Kane reportedly wants a new contract at Tottenham with a release clause inserted, as Barcelona still want to sign Cristian Romero and Spurs join the race for Franck Kessie.

However, City believe by moving in January they can unseat the 28-year-old before he signs up.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane’s representatives over the summer as they chased a new striker.

The Blues ultimately ended up re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record deal. Tuchel though admits Lukaku is the perfect fit, but also admits that he was informed that Kane would only leave Spurs for Manchester City.

RICE BACK ON MANCHESTER UNITED AGENDA

Manchester United have made Declan Rice their top transfer priority next summer but need West Ham to lower their £100m demands for the England midfielder. (The Independent)

Brighton star Yves Bissouma claims he is the best midfielder in the Premier League, amid Manchester United links. (The Sun)

Lionel Messi is looking for a new home and could move into a castle outside Paris called the Pink Palace worth £41m where the French president stayed. (The Sun)

Former referee Mark Clattenburg says he threw a football boot towards Jose Mourinho after a disagreement over a penalty that wasn’t awarded to Manchester United against Stoke in 2017. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are reportedly in chaos again after Dwight Gayle had a training ground bust-up with coach Graeme Jones. (The Sun)

HUDSON-ODOI TO PLAY FOR GHANA

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to change international allegiances to Ghana after the Chelsea forward rejected an England U21 call-up earlier this month. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is set to be approached by Poland ahead of the next round of World Cup qualifiers. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are providing support to ‘shocked’ Reece James after a break-in which saw thieves steal his Champions League and Euro 2020 medals by carrying off a heavy safe from his Surrey home. (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says the player could re-join Juventus when his Manchester United contract expires next summer. (Daily Express)

Tottenham are planning to renew their interest in Antonio Rudiger if he fails to extend his deal at Chelsea. (Daily Express)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2022 despite saving funds this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Derby boss Wayne Rooney looks set to pocket around £21m after liquidating his image rights company. (Daily Mirror)

Raheem Sterling’s place in Manchester City’s ‘leadership group’ has come to an end. Following a player and coaching staff vote, it’s Ruben Dias who is replacing him. (The Times)

Former Celtic star Ramon Vega says he wants to become the club’s next chief executive. (The Scottish Sun)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes a number of players will commit to the club after he signed a new deal. (The Times)