Harry Kane has a clear idea of where he wants to go next after Tottenham, while one Liverpool star whose exit seemed certain could now stay – according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

KANE SETS PREFERENCE DESPITE TENSIONS

Harry Kane would prefer to join Manchester United or Manchester City rather than going abroad if he leaves Tottenham, according to The Independent.

Kane’s future at Spurs is currently in doubt despite his long association with the club. He has warned them that he will not stay just for the sake of it if they do not match his ambition.

Their subsequent slide down the table will have set off alarm bells as Kane ponders his future. He will make a decision after his involvement with England at Euro 2020.

Real Madrid have been linked with the Three Lions captain. The Spanish giants see him as a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

However, it appears Kane wants to stay in the Premier League. Manchester rivals United and City have both been linked as they look for successors to Edinson Cavani and Sergio Aguero respectively.

Kane may prefer to choose either option. His pursuit of the all-time Premier League goals record may be a factor behind this.

PSG have also entered the race, as per The Independent, in the case of Mbappe leaving. However, Kane would rather stay in his current league.

Spurs – Man Utd path freezes over

'You can't blame Harry Kane for wanting trophies'

But his chances of joining United have decreased because of the row between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, according to The Sun.

Solskjaer and Mourinho have been embroiled in a public row since United’s win over Spurs at the weekend. United had a goal ruled out for Scott McTominay making contact with Son Heung-min’s face but Solskjaer hit out at the South Korean for making the most of it.

He went so far as to claim that if that had been his son, he would not have given him any food.

Mourinho took exception to those comments and said he was thankful Son’s father is a better person than Solskjaer.

With relations now frosty between the two clubs, that may scupper any potential deal between the two sides.

WIJNALDUM U-TURN FOR LIVERPOOL

The door is open for Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a new contract at Liverpool after he failed to reach a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona or Inter Milan. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham have identified Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho. (Daily Express)

Barcelona cannot match Juventus €10m-per-year offer to Man City striker Sergio Aguero. However, they will still put something on the table. (Sport)

Leeds face competition from Lyon in the race for Brest left-back Romain Perraud. (Daily Mail)

WEST HAM WANT EDOUARD

West Ham are leading the race to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic. He also has admirers at Leicester and Arsenal. (Football Insider)

Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Goncalo Guedes from Valencia. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are growing confident of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have added Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic to their list of summer targets and are exploring a possible deal. (Eurosport)

SECOND CHANCE FOR ARSENAL MISFIT

Mikel Arteta has sent encouragement to William Saliba over his Arsenal future. He will take a closer look at him in pre-season. (Football London)

Wolves want to sign Icelandic wonderkid Isak Bergmann Johannesson but may be scuppered by Brexit. (Daily Telegraph)

Man Utd are scouting AFC Wimbledon youngster Matthew Cox, who is a goalkeeper. (Daily Telegraph)

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has emerged as a candidate to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. However, there has been no decision about the latter yet. (Daily Telegraph)

Reading want to sign Everton midfielder Mo Besic at the end of his contract this summer. (Daily Telegraph)