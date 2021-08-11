Harry Kane is set for a change of heart over his Tottenham future, but all hope is not lost for Man City, there’s a big update on Anthony Martial at Manchester United, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea have been granted permission to seal a £56m deal.

KANE CAMP WILLING TO DISCUSS NEW DEAL

Harry Kane is now being tipped to sign a new contract to stay at Tottenham, amid strong transfer links with Manchester City.

The England striker’s efforts to leave Spurs is one of the sagas of the summer. However, Daniel Levy is proving a difficult man to persuade and his huge valuation is making life hard for City. The Blues have tried various methods to talk Spurs into a sale; the latest being the offer of Bernardo Silva.

Ironically, Tottenham face Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Sunday. After returning to the club for training and talks, Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to pick Kane to face the champions.

And while Kane is seemingly staying reticent on facing the Blues, there could soon be some news over his immediate future.

Indeed, according to Football.London, via the Daily Mirror, Kane is now open to the idea of signing a new deal with Spurs.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold said: “We’re now at the situation where it’s far less likely that [Kane] moves. I think it’s too little time.

“I’m intrigued to see where this goes now for Kane and ‘Camp Kane’ as it were. There are little bits of noises coming out from around his camp to not entirely rule out a new contract for him. Which would be an incredible U-turn.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

“And for me, the prospect of that is incredible. Other elements to that is yes, if you’re going to stay why not get more money. I get that entirely. And I think if you look at what Spurs are trying to do in the transfer market, you can maybe say there’s something exciting happening there.”

However, any new deal could still give Manchester City a chance at a future deal. Reports have suggested Kane’s new deal could contain an exit clause that becomes active in summer 2022.

MONCHI WILLING TO SELL JULES KOUNDE TO CHELSEA

Sevilla director of football Monchi is waiting for Chelsea to call him but appears willing to let Jules Kounde’s £56m move to Stamford Bridge go through. (Daily Express)

Michy Batshuayi looks set to finally depart Chelsea on a permanent deal with Besiktas reportedly looking to lure him to Turkey. (The Sun)

Jadon Sancho is tipped to be a starter for Manchester United against Leeds on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipped to field the England winger alongside Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes behind frontman Anthony Martial. (The Sun)

Everton are likely to make a move for Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta. (The Sun)

Former Salford City boss Anthony Johnson says he almost died in a horror Covid battle. (The Sun)

MAN UTD INSIST MARTIAL STAYS

Manchester United are adamant that Anthony Martial will remain at Old Trafford amid strong links with Inter Milan. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester have held talks with Southampton to sign Jannik Vestergaard as they attempt to bolster their injury-hit defence. (Daily Telegraph)

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United on a free for a second time next summer. That’s after PSG’s move for Lionel Messi scuppered any chance of the Frenchman leaving this month. (Daily Mail)

Messi seriously considered a sensational reunion with best friend Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid before agreeing to join PSG. (Daily Mail)

David de Gea insists he has ‘a lot of years ahead’ at Manchester United as the Spanish stopper laid down the gauntlet to Dean Henderson. (Daily Mail)

Jack Grealish has revealed a conversation with John Terry helped convince him to leave Aston Villa and join Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City will next secure Ederson and Phil Foden to long-term deals following John Stones’ announcement on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has flown to France to Istanbul on Tuesday to complete a £3.4m move to Besiktas. (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba will not be frozen out at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite his refusal to sign a new deal. (Daily Mirror)

Tammy Abraham has agreed terms with Arsenal despite Chelsea agreeing a fee with Roma for the transfer of the forward. (Daily Mirror)

Everton forward Richarlison is in contention to face Southampton at the weekend after forgoing a holiday after his Olympic success with Brazil. (The Times)

The Manchester United scout who first spotted Jude Bellingham has became the latest staff member to quit the club. (Daily Star)