Harry Kane has been left with just one potential suitor after two clubs pulled out the race for Tottenham striker, while Arsenal are targeting a deal for an exciting Valencia attacker, according to Monday’s paper gossip.

HARRY KANE WANTS MAN UTD TRANSFER – BUT RED DEVILS SAY NO

Harry Kane has made a move to Manchester United his No 1 choice were he to leave Tottenham, according to reports.

Kane could be involved in one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, with his future at Tottenham far from guaranteed after he admitted he would not stay with them “for the sake of it” if they were not showing signs of progressing to match his ambition.

The England captain has been criticised by some for those comments, but he may have a better chance of winning trophies elsewhere, with United potentially giving him the platform from which to achieve more honours.

And according to Bleacher Report, via the Daily Mirror, Kane has now decided that if he was to leave Spurs, then Old Trafford would be his preferred destination instead of Real Madrid, who are also interested in a big-money signing.

However, the £200m valuation of Kane – which would be a world-record-equalling transfer – represents a major problem.

According to a report on Sunday, United have decided the asking price is too much for them at this present time with the signing of three other players their top priority; as such it was claimed on Monday that a club-record deal for Jadon Sancho had taken a significant leap forwards.

But with United also wanting to sign Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish this summer, it’s unlikely the Red Devils will have the funds to secure the signing of the England captain, meaning the striker’s first choice appears to be off the table.

But if Kane thought he could ast least be able to count on Real Madrid, then he may need to think again too after the Daily Mail claimed the financial impact on the game in Spain had also forced Los Blancos to withdraw their interest.

The Mail claims Real want to replace Karim Benzema in attack but are far more likely to stand by the Frenchman for another season at least.

However, all is not lost for Kane with reports in Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport claiming Juventus are ready to make Kane their No 1 transfer priority this summer and will not be dissuaded from Tottenham’s £200m asking price. However, Juve will look to reduce their outlay by offering Spurs their pick from a number of fringe players in a bid to reduce the cost.

Whether that is of interest to Jose Mourinho and, more importantly, chairman Daniel Levy, however, remains to be seen.

But it all amounts to two choices being left for the England man: either stay at Tottenham, or push for a move to the conly club who are willing to sign him this summer in Juventus. Time will tell what happens next…

AND MORE GOSSIP

Long-term Liverpool and Chelsea target Timo Werner is edging closer to a move to the Premier League after reportedly taking English lessons (Daily Mirror)

One Premier League giant is losing more than £9m per week – and seeking a £100m loan – as the current economic downturn forced by the current crisis continues to delay football’s return (Daily Mirror)

The Players Together initiative has made its first contribution to the NHS (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea players have agreed to a 10% wage cut after amicable talks with the club’s hierarchy (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have enquired about a deal to sign exciting Valencia and Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Reims defender Axel Disasy, who could be available for around £13m (The Sun)

Arsenal could offer France forward Alexandre Lacazette to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal that sees Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey join the Gunners (The Sun)

Manchester United believe they have won the race to sign Jadon Sancho after months of secret talks, with just the agreement of a fee with Borussia Dortmund standing in their way (The Sun)

League Two clubs are to hold emergency talks on Monday about ending the 2019-20 season now (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accepted James Maddison won’t be joining him at Manchester United next season after the midfielder declared his love for Leicester City (The Sun)

Manchester United hope close friend Anthony Martial’s position in their squad will boost hopes of signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to miss out on Alessio Romagnoli with the AC Milan captain on the verge of signing a new contract at the San Siro (The Sun)

Manchester City have agreed a £1.5m deal to sign Peru wonderkid Kluiverth Aguilar but he will not link up with the club until the summer of 2021 (The Sun)

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is a target for Derby and Besiktas (The Sun)

Matty Longstaff is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle – if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Everton £25m for 20-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean (Daily Express)

The £300m Saudi Arabian deal to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley is done and is now simply subject to Premier League approval (The Times)

Arsenal’s proposed agreement on player pay-cuts rather than deferrals has caused concern inside other Premier League squads that they will now face pressure to accept similar deals (Daily Telegraph)

Football League clubs who defer players’ wages this summer could be subjected to transfer restrictions to prevent them from trying to exploit the situation for competitive gain (Daily Telegraph)

UEFA could force clubs to play a game every three days in August to make sure the Champions League and Europa League are concluded (Daily Star)

Former Arsenal and Manchester City ace Samir Nasri is reportedly set to be sacked by Belgian side Anderlecht after failing to contact them while in lockdown (Daily Star)

Manchester United are confident of beating a number of rivals to the signing of Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham (Daily Mail)

Ajax have put a £35m price tag on goalkeeper Andre Onana with Chelsea joining the race to sign Barcelona and PSG target (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan have leapfrogged Liverpool and Juventus in the race to sign young Brescia star Sandro Tonali (Daily Mail)

Jaap Stam says Matthijs De Ligt should battle for his place at Juventus rather than take up a possible move to Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Emre Can says his former team Liverpool definitely deserve to be crowned Premier League champions and feels for his ex-team-mates as they wait to celebrate their title triumph (Daily Mail)

It is increasingly likely that what is left of the Premier League season will be played at neutral venues behind closed doors, should football return (Daily Mail)

Olivier Giroud has already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan and will leave Chelsea as a free agent in the summer, according to reports in Italy (Daily Mail)