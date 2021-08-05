Liverpool have been alerted to a dramatic drop in price for a top midfield target, while Arsenal are ready to launch a £50m double raid on a Championship club – all in Thursday’s transfer gossip.

BARGAIN MIDFIELDER DEAL ON FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have recently been strongly linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez this summer, and it now appears that they could snap the player up in a bargain deal.

Reports from Spain on Thursday revealed that Betis are asking for just €10million (£8.5m) for the impressive 27-year-old. That is a huge drop from the €50m that was previously reported.

The Reds are one of several clubs interested in Rodriguez, who Betis are looking to get off their wage bill.

The report adds that Jurgen Klopp views the Argentina star as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Rodriguez played six times for Argentina as they won their first Copa America since 1993 this summer.

Atletico Madrid resigned to losing Saul Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez looks all but set to leave the club this summer, with Manchester United said to be 'in talks' with the 26-year-old midfielder.

The Betis star is certainly a cheaper option than Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, who is being valued at between £38m-43m.

Rodriguez does not perhaps provide the goal threat that Wijnaldum carried, scoring just three times in 53 appearances for Betis.

He is more of a defensive presence, but would certainly give Klopp’s engine room more steel.

But whether the dramatic drop in price, per the report, is to be believed is another thing.

ARSENAL EYEING UP DOUBLE DEAL

Arsenal are set to be considering a £50m double-raid on Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge. (The Sun)

Newcastle are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp after his impressive displays with Norwich last term. But they have not enquired about Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City’s £100m purchase of Jack Grealish means Pep Guardiola is fast closing in on an astonishing £1billion spent since he took over as manager in 2016. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants a reunion with former loan stars Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham after Jack Grealish completes his £100m transfer to Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Mauricio Pochettino pulled the plug on a transfer that would have seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to PSG. He was worried the Swede would clash with Neymar. (Daily Star)

Tottenham want to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke and Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard are on their shortlist. (Standard)

REDS READY TO LET STAR WALK

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave for nothing. The Swiss star has already expressed his desire to leave the club. (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane appears to have ruled himself out of Tottenham’s opening Premier League match against Manchester City after extending his holiday, against the club’s wishes. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could turn their attention to Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio. That is if they continue to be frustrated by their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison. (Daily Mirror)

Sean O’Connor, the man who scouted Jack Wilshere, believes 17-year-old Charlie Patino could force his way into Mikel Arteta’s side sooner rather than later. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have reportedly offered Leicester City their choice of four players in their transfer move for James Maddison, who is currently valued at £60m by his club. (Daily Mirror)

The agents of Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar are said to have been left surprised by Arsenal’s move for Maddison. That is after the Frenchman was on the Gunners’ radar last summer. (Daily Mirror)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

A Premier League return for Aaron Ramsey looks to be dead in the water due to the Welshman’s whopping wage demands. Crystal Palace, Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves were all linked. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has revealed he has overcome a recurring back injury. He is now ready to fight new signing Raphael Varane for a place in the first team this season. (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba will start the season with Manchester United but will make a decision about his future before the transfer deadline. PSG remain keen his services. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea’s attempts to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde have stalled because fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma, who they hoped to sell to make space for the 22-year-old, has rejected a move to West Ham. (Guardian)

Watford are closing on the signing of Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka, 34, from Parma. (Watford Observer)