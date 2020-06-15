Paper Talk: Jadon Sancho willing to shock Man Utd and join direct rivals

Jadon Sancho has told friends he will join a rival Premier League side if Manchester United can’t afford him, while Tottenham are keen on signing a departing PSG star, according to Monday’s paper gossip.

SANCHO WANTS MAN CITY MOVE IF MAN UTD CAN’T SECURE MOVE

Jadon Sancho is willing to return to Manchester City after it emerged Manchester United are struggling to stump up his fee.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Sancho will bury the hatchet with Pep Guardiola to secure the switch.

They say with his move to Old Trafford hitting rocky ground, Sancho has ‘told friends’ he’d happily re-join City.

Sancho upset Guardiola by refusing their offer of a contract to move to Germany with Borussia Dortmund. In summer 2017, City offered Sancho a £30,000-a-week new deal – a club record for an academy star.

But he rejected the deal over a fear of opportunities under Guardiola, moving to Germany instead.

The gamble, however, has paid off with Sancho becoming a huge success in the Bundesliga.

It has been claimed some weeks ago that Sancho has already agreed terms over a move to United. But Dortmund’s desire to keep the player, together with their refusal to lower their asking price, presents an issue to United.

City could help finance the move by allowing Leroy Sane to return Germany with Bayern Munich.

Sancho’s potential move to the Etihad would be an enormous blow to United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have chased the player for a number of months.

As a result, it’s reported they will focus on signing Jack Grealish instead.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to land Brazil skipper Thiago Silva on a free this summer. (The Sun).

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish wants to move to Manchester United, according to reports. (The Sun).

Newcastle are interested in Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso. The 29-year-old could be sold if the Blues land Ben Chilwell. (The Sun).

Manchester United have added Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to their list of transfer targets (Daily Express).

Liverpool have opened talks with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after missing out on Timo Werner. (Daily Express).

Arsenal are targeting Reims defender Axel Disasi, with Dayot Upamecano likely to be too expensive. (Daily Express).

Arsenal have received a major boost in their bid to sign Thomas Partey with Atletico Madrid now willing to sell him. (Daily Express).

Leeds can hold on to Ben White on another loan deal even if he does join Liverpool in the summer. (Daily Express).

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are £15m apart as Frank Lampard looks to sign Kai Havertz. (Daily Mail).

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has admitted the club have no hope of keeping Timo Werner next season. Chelsea are currently waiting to confirm the signing (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are preparing to sell Andreas Pereira in order to fund a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. (Daily Star).

Roberto Firmino has dropped a small hint about Philippe Coutinho returning to Liverpool this summer. (Daily Mirror).

Micah Richards has encouraged England captain Harry Kane to play a leading role in the fight against racism. (Daily Mirror).

Manchester City star David Silva is edging towards a move to Qatar club Al-Duhail this summer. (Manchester Evening News).