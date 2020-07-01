A Portuguese teenager compared to Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of an Arsenal transfer bid, while the Gunners and Liverpool have been given hope of signing a Nigerian striker, according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

ARSENAL HOPE JOORABCHIAN CAN SECURE SIGNING OF JOELSON FERNANDES

Arsenal have launched a formal bid to sign upcoming Sporting Lisbon talent Joelson Fernandes, according to reports.

The 17-year-old winger is represented by super-agent Kia Joorabchian and has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus superstar Ronaldo also started his career with Sporting and reports have drawn comparisons between the two.

Arsenal are not alone in their interest in Fernandes, however. Barcelona and RB Leipzig are also keen.

But the Gunners and another suitor in Borussia Dortmund are the first to make concrete proposals, reports A Bola.

All the same, the Daily Express claims Arsenal remain hopeful thanks to their relationship with his agent. Arsenal’s director of football Edu is close friends with Joorabchian and hopes the teenager will move to north London.

Joorabchian’s company, Sports Invest UK, also represents David Luiz and Cedric Soares. The pair both recently agreed new deals with Arsenal.

Sporting Lisbon also hope to tie the 17-year-old down to a new deal. As per A Bola, Fernandes will be offered a contract which will see his exit clause set at around €75m (£68m). Should he sign, that will end Arsenal’s interest.

But the report states he could yet reject the deal and that he could be steered by his agent to move to Arsenal.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Victor Osimhen’s agent has given the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal hope over securing a transfer this summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester City’s interest in Chelsea target Nathan Ake has “intensified”, according to reports. (The Sun)

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of striker Pablo Moreno on a four-year deal from Juventus. (The Sun)

Tottenham are confident of signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. (Daily Express)

Chelsea will make a bid for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the coming days. (Daily Express)

Arsenal have explored using French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as a makeweight in their summer transfer business. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City will learn their European fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 13. (Daily Mail)

Carlo Ancelotti will give Moise Kean a fresh start after speaking to the striker over his breach of discipline. (Daily Mail)

The Premier League will review the findings of a study which highlighted racial bias in television commentary. (Daily Mail)

St Etienne have slammed Arsenal for their U-turn over on-loan defender William Saliba which means he will be unable to play in the French Cup final. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Mesut Ozil deserves his £350,000-a-week salary. (Daily Mirror)

Jordan Henderson is under pressure from his team-mates to have a Premier League tattoo to go with his impressive Champions League emblem. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa will launch an extensive review of their recruitment and scouting strategy at the end of the season, following a £135m spend on their return to the Premier League. (Daily Telegraph)