Juventus turned down the chance to sign a top Manchester United in the lead up to deadline day, while there’s a fresh twist in Tottenham’s continued pursuit of Adama Traore – all in Friday’s Paper Talk.

JUVE TURN DOWN MAN UTD STAR

Juventus reportedly turned down the chance to sign Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani in part exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead up to deadline day.

Ronaldo officially re-joined the Red Devils from the Serie A giants on Tuesday, signing a two-year deal with the option to extend it by a further year.

The Italian side also confirmed that £12.9m was be paid up-front with a further £6.9m coming in add-ons.

Juve eventually replaced Ronaldo with Everton attacker Moise Kean on deadline day. However, according to Calciomercato, they were offered the chance to sign Cavani – as were financially-hit Barcelona.

The report claims that Juventus never considered Cavani as a potential signing. The reason given is that they were not prepared to recruit a player on such a high salary.

Cavani will now stay at Old Trafford, albeit in a new short number, after Ronaldo pinched his No.7. The Uruguayan takes the number 21, which he also wears for the national side.

The 34-year-old striker made 39 appearances across all competitions for United last season, scoring an impressive 17 goals and providing six assists.

WOLVES PLANNING FRESH TRAORE TALKS

Wolves are planning to revisit winger Adama Traore’s contract situation after rejecting two summer bids from Tottenham for the 25-year-old Spain international. (Birmingham Live)

Aston Villa and Tottenham are embroiled in a new spat with Argentina after coach Lionel Scaloni appeared to back out of a deal to release their players early from international duty. (Daily Mail)

Brazil have agreed to cancel Richarlison’s international call-up for this month’s World Cup qualifiers. The striker played in both the Copa America and the Olympic Games, earlier this summer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham and Liverpool target Miralem Pjanic has secured a season-long loan to Turkish outfit Besiktas after leaving Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Daniel Sturridge has reassured any clubs potentially interested in his services that he is ‘fitter than a fiddle’ and ‘more motivated than ever before’. (Daily Mail)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Defender Serge Aurier would be open to a move to Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham on deadline day. (Sky Sports)

Declan Rice will only sign a new contract at West Ham if it includes a release clause – which reports suggest could prove a major stumbling block. (Daily Star)

Victor Lindelof has opened up about Manchester United signing Raphael Varane. He admits the move will directly reduce his starting opportunities. (Daily Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United after his five-day self-isolation period was brought forward due to his international suspension. (The Times)

Barcelona have suffered another financial blow after the Catalan government limited the Nou Camp’s capacity to 30,000. (The Sun)

Granit Xhaka rejected the chance to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Swiss FA confirmed after he tested positive for the disease. (Daily Telegraph)

Ian Maxwell has defended the SFA decision to extend Steve Clarke’s contract. (Daily Record)

Swansea new boys Olivier Ntcham has revealed former Rangers director of football told him he wanted to sign him while he was still with Celtic. (Daily Record)