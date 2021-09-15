Harry Kane has hope over a fresh Tottenham contract with a transfer twist, while Man Utd rejected a £34million summer deal – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

KANE HAS TOTTENAM CONTRACT HOPE

Harry Kane could end up signing a new Tottenham contract if chairman Daniel Levy inserts a release clause, according to a report.

The striker was dead set on leaving Spurs this summer and moving to Manchester City. However, the England captain did not get his wish and remains in north London.

Indeed, his current contract – which runs out in 2024 and features no release clause – meant Levy was in a strong negotiating position over his transfer fee.

Given Kane’s attempts to leave this summer, he could be expected to do so again. According to Eurosport, though, he could try to leave further down the line after extending his contract.

Kane hopes Levy will go against his usual methods by inserting a buyout clause in any new deal. That way, clubs would know his fee in the transfer windows to come.

But as the source points out, the striker would have to be the ‘exception to the rule’ at Tottenham. Levy has never bought into the idea of release clauses. While defender Toby Alderweireld had one, it was part of the package that saw him leave Southampton.

As for the potential monies involved in any new deal, TEAMtalk sources understand that Kane would want up to £500,000 per week.

Kane has started the season with two goals in four games, both his strikes coming in the Europa Conference League.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Manchester United ended a summer chase for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer after Napoli demanded €40million (£34million) plus bonuses. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans says that he is “open to everything” amid uncertainty over his contract. While he has not ruled out an exit, he also admitted doubt over a new deal. (Sky Sports)

Wesley Fofana has also raised questions over his Foxes future. Indeed, he said he dreams of a move to Real Madrid. (90min)

Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka has received transfer approaches from some clubs. However, the Gunners consider him “untouchable”. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is working on a pan-European league proposal worth £8.5billion. (Daily Mail)

BARCELONA EYEING TOTTENHAM STAR

Barcelona will not end their transfer interest in Cristian Romero, despite the centre-back just signing for Tottenham. (Fichajes)

Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso could feature for Tottenham against Chelsea on Sunday. They will return to England ahead of the match following quarantine in Croatia. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham were willing to pay a club-record amount for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are preparing a lucrative new contract for England midfielder Mason Mount. (90min)

But Blues centre-back Antonio Rudiger’s extension will depend on the club’s transfer hunt for Sevilla star Jules Kounde. (Daily Star)

PSG HAVE MBAPPE BELIEF

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo does not think Kylian Mbappe will leave at the end of the season, despite the continued lack of a contract extension. (Marca)

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has also spoken, ramping up the pressure on Chelsea over their Champions League hopes. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, West Ham boss David Moyes could look to use Mark Noble to help his side in their Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb. (The Sun)

The government has confirmed that spectators who refuse vaccination will be banned from Premier League matches and other sporting events if there is a surge in coronavirus cases. (Daily Telegraph)

Football League managers and captains were told to get the jab this week ahead of potential travel to a summit held by deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam. (Daily Mail)