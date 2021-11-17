Frank Lampard has an idea involving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Brendan Rodgers over his own Premier League return, while Liverpool’s owners plot a new purchase – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

LAMPARD WANTS PREMIER LEAGUE RETURN

Frank Lampard believes that Leicester could be the ideal team to welcome him back to Premier League management in a series of events involving Manchester United, according to a report.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since January, when he got the sack from Chelsea. However, he has not been short of suitors. Newcastle, Norwich and Crystal Palace all considered him before looking elsewhere.

Indeed, Lampard eventually distanced himself from all three clubs as he looks to find the ideal return to the Premier League.

According to Eurosport, the ex-Chelsea midfielder has his eyes on the situations at Leicester and United.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under continued pressure following six defeats in 12 games. The last two games at Old Trafford – both defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool – have proved particularly damning.

But while Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag have links with succeeding Solskjaer, Leicester boss Rodgers is reportedly United’s top choice.

Should Solskjaer go and the Northern Irishman replace him, Eurosport adds that Lampard sees himself stepping into the King Power Stadium dugout.

The report adds that Leicester’s profile as a club suits Lampard’s current aspirations.

He reportedly had reservations about signing up with Norwich, Palace and Newcastle. If he did move back to the Premier League, he would be joining fellow former England star Steven Gerrard, who is at Aston Villa.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Liverpool’s Fenway Sports Group owners want to add to their portfolio by purchasing a controlling stake in American ice hockey team the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool club doctor Jim Moxon has confirmed that Curtis Jones must spend a while on the sidelines with a “freak” eye injury. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Reds have sent Andy Robertson for a scan on a hamstring issue. However, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have recovered from respective international break knocks. (Daily Record)

Arsenal are sweating over striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fitness after a knock playing for Gabon. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants a permanent exit, instead of the loan plan the Red Devils have for him. (90min)

CONOR GALLAGHER IN THE LIMELIGHT

Chelsea refused to put an option-to-buy clause in Conor Gallagher’s loan deal as they look to integrate him into the first team next season. (Daily Mail)

His move to Crystal Palace has proved a success and he has therefore thanked manager Patrick Vieira for his rise, which included an England debut on Monday. (The Sun)

England plan to host two high-level friendly matches during the next international break in March to prepare for the World Cup. (The Times)

Manager Gareth Southgate will put pen to paper on a new contract, subsequently seeing him take charge if the Three Lions qualify for Euro 2024. (Evening Standard)

Wayne Rooney looks set to remain in charge of Derby, despite a fresh points deduction almost certainly confirming their relegation to League One. (The Sun)

EVERTON WANT ARSENAL STAR

Everton are pondering a January transfer for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers if fresh talks over a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles fail. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah’s future remains in doubt and Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach have registered interest in signing him. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho will snub transfer interest from Newcastle as he has no interest in leaving Barcelona. (Sport)

Real Madrid will not target Kylian Mbappe in January and instead want to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker as a free agent next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves are ready to sell winger Adama Traore following a stalemate in contract talks. Liverpool and Barcelona have consequently emerged as transfer options. (90min)