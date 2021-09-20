Arsenal are preparing to back Mikel Arteta again – this time to sign a star who recently overshadowed Lionel Messi – while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Liverpool want a Bayern Munich star and Chelsea are chasing a huge French talent.

NOA LANG TOP OF ARTETA WANTED LIST

Arsenal are readying an approach to sign Noa Lang in 2022, with the winger reportedly top of Mikel Arteta’s wanted list.

Dutch star Lang was high up on Leeds wanted list over the summer following a strong recommendation from Marcelo Bielsa.

Ultimately, Leeds could not agree a deal with Club Brugge, who were reportedly seeking around £25m for the star.

And Leeds’ decision to hang on worked to their benefit after Manchester United allowed another of Bielsa’s long-term targets, Daniel James, to complete a £25m deadline day switch to Elland Road.

Lang, meanwhile, gets to showcase his talents to a wider audience in the Champions League this season.

And his performance in their opening draw against PSG saw Lang claim a deserving man of the match award as he overshadowed Lionel Messi.

As a result, the Daily Mirror claims Arsenal are planning their own move for Lang. The goalscoring winger is reportedly high on Arteta’s wish list. As such, he’s recommending they meet Brugge’s £25m asking price now before it rises.

And if Brugges Champions League adventure ends before the knockout stages, that deal may go through as early as January.

Lang’s agent recently lifted the lid on the interest in his client.

“With the amount Club Brugge had in mind for Noa, it had become difficult anyway. Add to that, Noa didn’t want to exchange this club for any team.”

Lang scored 14 goals and weighed in with eight assists in just 24 league outings in 2020/21.

CHELSEA IN THE MARKET FOR TCHOUAMENI

Chelsea are targeting a January swoop for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, while Juventus are also keen. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are ready to make Paul Pogba their top earner on a salary worth £400,000 a week. (Daily Express)

Ronald Koeman remains unsure over his future at Barcelona amid claims president Joan Laporta is drawing up a list of replacements. (Daily Express)

Lionel Messi looks unhappy at PSG, having snubbed a handshake with Mauricio Pochettino after being subbed on Sunday night. (The Sun)

Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are among seven players who face being sold by Manchester United in a clearout. (The Sun)

Derby boss Wayne Rooney looks likely to be an immediate casualty of their move into administration. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Raul Jimenez insists he will soon be back to his best as the Wolves striker continues to build confidence after his career-threatening head injury. (The Sun)

Liverpool and Chelsea are on red alert amid claims Bayern Munich are ready to sell Kingsley Coman. (Daily Mirror)

Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all fitness doubts as Manchester City face three matches in an eight-day period. (The Guardian)

Derby County will appoint their administrators in the next 48 hours. That comes as outgoing owner Mel Morris issues an apology to staff and supporters over the club’s plight. (Daily Telegraph)

Roy Keane has defending Jadon Sancho over his slow start at Manchester United since a £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Star)

