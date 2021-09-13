Liverpool and Manchester City are readying approaches for two of Leeds United’s star names, an Arsenal attacker looks destined to leave, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Everton have a free run at a Rangers defender.

PHILLIPS, RAPHINHA IN DEMAND

Leeds United face a battle to retain the services of their two stars names in 2022, according to reports.

The Independent claims Liverpool are hot on the trail of Raphinha, having scouted the winger for five years.

They first noted him during a youth tournament in Brazil and have been following him since. And Raphinha is now proving to be a brilliant player for Leeds, signing in a £17m switch from Rennes last summer.

Indeed, Liverpool and Manchester United were both linked with the player over the summer, though neither made firm bids.

But the paper claims Jurgen Klopp’s side are ready to make a concrete approach next year. Whether that would be in January or the summer remains to be seen.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Elland Road until 2024.

Leeds also face a battle to keep talismanic midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as per a report.

Spanish outlet Fijaches claims Pep Guardiola has made an express demand to Manchester City chiefs to fund the signing of the England star.

Also contracted to 2024, they state Guardiola sees Phillips as his No 1 choice to replace veteran star Fernandinho in the engine room.

The sales of the pair could net Leeds close to £140m – not that Whites fans would want to cash in.

EVERTON CLEAR TO SIGN RANGERS STAR

Everton will get a clear run at Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in January with Liverpool not planning a swoop. (The Sun)

Manchester City are ready to fight Manchester United in the battle for Declan Rice next summer. (The Sun)

Marc Overmars admits he would like Edu’s job at Arsenal one day. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he might have to rest Cristiano Ronaldo to get the best out of the veteran superstar. (The Sun)

Steve Cooper is top of Southampton’s wanted list for when their manager’s job comes up. (The Sun)

LACAZETTE FUTURE UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT

There are growing doubts over Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal after they tried to replace him during the summer window. (Daily Mail)

Super agent Jorge Mendes was spotted in cordial conversation with Ed Woodward in the directors’ box at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United homecoming on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea and England star Mason Mount is to become the latest big name to change agents and entrust his father to handle his affairs. (Daily Mail)

John Terry fancies the manager job at Nottingham Forest, should they part ways with Chris Hughton. (Daily Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe needs to win over the PSG fans again after a section of them jeered him during their recent Ligue 1 clash. (Daily Mirror)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United are to battle three other clubs in a heavyweight fight to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo. (Daily Mirror)

La Liga president Javier Tebas admits the exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona was a “painful” moment for the league. (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has expressed his sympathy with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal over their particularly difficult start to the new season. (Daily Mirror)

Arteta admits Arsenal’s struggles this season make him “just wanting to hit yourself” after revealing the personal strain three defeats had on him. (Daily Mirror)