Chelsea have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Kai Havertz, while Everton look to set out on a top defensive target, all in the papers.

HAVERTZ NEXT FOR CHELSEA

Chelsea are in pole position to land Kai Havertz after Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reportedly backed out of a transfer for the Germany international.

Just hours after the Blues confirmed the a £47.8million signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig their officials were lifted by news that both European giants had removed themselves from the running for Havertz.

The Daily Express claim Real Madrid revealed on Thursday night that they will have to wait a year before doing any deal for the Bayer Leverkusen man.

Such has been the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, financially they are not in a position to move for Havertz.

Sources close to Havertz have said the 21 year-old had set his heart on Real, but because of the financial hit the club have taken they will have to wait 12 months to finance such a deal.

Meanwhile, Bayern, per the source, have their sights set on Man City attacker Leroy Sane and cannot afford Havertz as well.

Football.London report Bayer are asking for around £90m for Havertz, but if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, that figure could drop closer to Chelsea’s reported £70m valuation.

But Chelsea cannot simply spend massively without recouping monies on others. As such, The Times, claims a host of backup players – plus three established stars – are all up for grabs.

That could see Chelsea sell as many as 13 first-team players when the transfer window reopens, including Ngolo Kante.

AND THE REST

There are only two ways in which Barcelona could sign Lautaro Martinez. The first is to pay the €111m release clause, the second is €90-95m cash plus a player chosen by Inter Milan (Sky Sport Italia)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect the club to spend too much during the summer transfer window. (Various)

Valencia are still interested in trying to sign midfielder Dani Ceballos (Marca)

Schalke are one of two clubs in Germany that are interested in signing West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia (Sky Sports)

David Luiz’s contract with Arsenal runs out on 30 June and his agent says the 33-year-old’s future at the club will be sorted by the end of the week. (talkSPORT)

Luiz wants a two-year deal to stay with the Gunners but they are only prepared to extend his stay by 12 months. (Mail)

Manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Arsenal may not have the money to sign Luiz for next season and added that German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, is not yet “ready” to play. (Various)

Chelsea are willing to sell France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 29, to help raise funds for further transfers following an agreement to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. (Times)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in Roma winger Cengiz Under, with the 22-year-old Turkey winger set to cost about £27m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Angel Gomes’ Manchester United future is still up in the air with just two weeks to go until his contract runs out (The Sun)

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow with the confirmation that centre-back Pablo Mari has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are confident of keeping Javier Manquillo at the club on a long-term contract (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich are open to selling David Alaba when the summer transfer window opens (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield United players want answers over receiving Champions League bonuses should the Villa Park “ghost goal” deny them a place in Europe (Daily Telegraph)

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has told Dean Henderson to forget about ousting David de Gea anytime soon and urged him to stay on loan at Sheffield United (Daily Mirror)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says England international Ben Chilwell has no need to leave the Foxes to develop into one of the best left-backs in the world, but accepts there are no guarantees the 23-year-old – linked with Chelsea – will stay. (Guardian)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says “the right people” have told him France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, wants to stay at Old Trafford. (Express)

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United about keeping Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, on loan for next season. (Sky Italia)

Bayern Munich have agreed to extend Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho’s loan from Barcelona beyond 30 June so that the 28-year-old can play in the final stages of this season’s Champions League in August. (Sky Germany)

Everton look set to miss out on signing Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille as the Brazil defender is poised to join Italian side Napoli. (Footmercato)

Everton are interested in South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, with the 23-year-old valued at £13.5m by Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan. (Guardian)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has criticised the club for not resolving the contract situations of a number of players, with five of his squad’s deals running out on 30 June. (Telegraph)

Brazil’s 35-year-old midfielder Fernandinho, whose contract with Manchester City runs until summer 2021, says he would like to finish his career in his homeland. (Gazeta do Povo)

