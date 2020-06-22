Liverpool have launched an opening bid for Kalidou Koulibaly that has upset Napoli, while Alexis Sanchez has been contacted over a surprise transfer, according to Monday’s paper gossip.

LIVERPOOL LODGE £54M KOULIBALY BID

Liverpool’s plan to partner Virgil van Dijk with Kalidou Koulibaly has some way to yet it seems.

The Senegal star has developed into becoming one of the world’s premier central defenders over the past few years.

His talents have never been in doubt, and have been showcased to English audiences with a series of impeccable performances versus Liverpool in the last two Champions League group stages.

Despite being 29-years-old, Koulibaly is performing at a standard as high as ever, leading to widespread interest.

Reports on Sunday claimed the Reds had ’emerged as favourites’ to land the Serie A colossus.

However, according to il Corriere dello Sport, via the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are still a long way short of a deal. They claim Liverpool’s opening offer for Koulibaly is just £54m (€60m) is a long way short. It’s said Napoli are adamant the defender won’t leave for less than their €100m (£90m) valuation.

Furthermore, they say Napoli still hold hope of selling Koulibaly to either PSG or Manchester United and achieving their asking price.

Either way, it seems like we’ll be seeing Koulibaly’s name in the gossip column for some weeks yet.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ OFFER

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has offered Alexis Sanchez the chance to return to Spanish football with Real Valladolid. (Daily Mail)

The Premier League are nearing an announcement on the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle with the expectation it will be approved. (Daily Mail)

Everton have asked about Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu. (Daily Mail)

Roma have offered Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen a two-year deal with the option of a third season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are close to agreeing terms with Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia for talented teenager Filip Krastev. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has agreed to return to Aberdeen despite late interest from Championship side Reading. (Daily Mail)

Matteo Guendouzi faces a retrospective three-match ban after throttling Brighton striker Neal Maupay. (The Sun)

Arsenal may have been given hope in their reported pursuit of Adil Aouchiche with it claimed the 17-year-old is leaving PSG. (Daily Star)

Chelsea could turn their attentions to PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa if they are unable to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester. (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be looking to oversee a major overhaul this summer, according to reports. (Daily Express)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists the club will not rush to buy a replacement for Leroy Sane. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz, reports claim. (Daily Express)

Talks are reportedly underway between Barcelona and Lionel Messi over a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

Roma have reportedly made a breakthrough in their negotiations with Manchester United to keep Chris Smalling for next season. (Daily Mirror)