Liverpool are ready to sign a Werder Bremen star after his release fee dropped to just €15m, while a departing Chelsea star could make Man Utd his next club, according to Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

KLOPP KEEN TO MEET RASHICA EXIT CLAUSE

Liverpool are back in the hunt to sign Milot Rashica after it was revealed his get-out clause could drop to just €15m.

Jurgen Klopp was linked with the Bosnian earlier this season after his impressive form for Werder Bremen. However, interest in Timo Werner saw Liverpool shift their focus.

But with Liverpool opting against a deal for Werner – who subsequently joined Chelsea – the Reds have switched their focus back towards Rashica.

The 23-year-old has 10 goals and five assists this season, despite playing in a struggling Bremen side.

Rashica’s clause was reported to be €38m, but now Kicker claims that will drop to just €15m in the event of Bremen’s relegation to Bundesliga 2. And according to the Daily Mirror, that has spiked Liverpool’s interest.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their pursuit of Rashica, however. Wolves, Aston Villa and Southampton are also said to be keen.

Bremen, however, could also launch a legal battle over his exit fee. They will contest that the €15m clause has already expired due to the extension of the Bundesliga side.

Either way, Liverpool see Rashica as a solid back-up option to their famed front three. The Bosnian could also be seen as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri were he to leave.

LIVERPOOL STILL IN HUNT FOR NEW ATTACKER

The possibility that Liverpool were still seeking a new signing this summer, despite missing Werner, was raised on Monday.

Transfer expert Duncan Castles thinks Jurgen Klopp still wants to strengthen his attacking line.

“The information I have is that Liverpool still remain keen on the recruitment of a forward of Timo Werner’s type,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“They want a successor to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah should either or both of them decide to fulfil their ambition to go and play in La Liga.

“Both of them are 28 very soon, so you’re getting to that period where should a big offer for one or both of those players come in, they’ll let them go.”

MAN UTD OFFERED WILLIAN

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Willian on a free transfer with his Chelsea career coming to an end. (Daily Star)

West Ham United are subject of alleged interest from a high-powered United Arab Emirates group. However, the owners of the Hammers are not actively looking to sell the club. (Daily Star)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he’s unsure where Adama Traore’s future lies amid links to Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Manchester City are leading the race for Kalidou Koulibaly – with Liverpool prioritising other areas of their squad. (The Sun)

Manchester United will have the faces of 40,000 fans in their match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford. It’s emerged the club has the images forming what’s described as a “spectacular mosaic”. (The Sun)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero wants knee surgery straight away to save his Champions League dream. (The Sun)

Neil Warnock wants to make Chris Gunter his first signing as new Middlesbrough manager. (The Sun)

Premier League clubs have discussed the dates for this summer’s transfer window at a shareholders meeting. The most likely outcome being that they will abide by UEFA’s wishes to close player trading by October 5. (Daily Telegraph)

TRIO TO GET NEW ARSENAL DEALS

Arsenal are on the verge of finalising new deals with David Luiz, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari. (Daily Telegraph)

Football authorities are increasingly confident that some fans will be allowed back into stadiums by October. (Daily Telegraph)

Paul Pogba is in contention to start his first game for Manchester United in 10 months against Sheffield United on Wednesday night. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s potential title-winning game against Manchester City next Thursday is set to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium. The authorities had previously viewed it as a high-risk game. (Daily Mail)

The long-running feud between Prince Abdullah and his former Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe is nearing its bitter end. (Daily Mail)

The PFA has written to EFL players warning them not to be coerced into accepting wage reductions this summer. (Daily Mail)

GUENDOUZI SALE REPORTED

Mikel Arteta is open to offloading Matteo Guendouzi with frustration mounting over the midfielder’s antics. These include catching him on camera acting up during training. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s plans for a £1billion redevelopment of Stamford Bridge have been handed a lifeline after the deadline for building work to commence was extended. (Daily Mirror)

FA Cup replays could be axed next season in a bid to deal with fixture congestion. (Daily Mirror)

Dean Henderson is ready to replace David de Gea as Manchester United’s No 1, according to Sheffield United teammate Oliver Norwood. (Daily Mirror)