Liverpool are ready to make a last-ditch effort to sign a Sevilla winger before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, while Thursday’s transfer gossip also claims that both Arsenal and Tottenham have been offered an exciting playmaker.

SEVILLA ACE ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a late move for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos despite interest from Wolves for the Argentina star.

The 27-year-old joined Sevilla in 2019 and finished as the club’s top scorer during his first season, as the LaLiga outfit won the Europa League.

Ocampos is under contract until 2024 and would command a sizeable fee if the Reds are serious about pursuing a deal. Indeed, the price is likely to be upwards of £36million for the tricky attacker.

The Daily Star, via Spanish publication Fichajes, claims that Jurgen Klopp wants Ocampos to provide another attacking threat for his side, especially given that Xherdan Shaqiri has now moved on.

There is also the absence of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for the African Cup on Nations in January to deal with.

Kylian Mbappe set for Real Madrid move Real Madrid’s negotiations with PSG for Kylian Mbappe have begun, as they look to sign the Paris St Germain striker for a reported fee of €160m.

Ocampos has scored 25 goals in 90 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions. The player has also notched twice in eight games for Argentina but was not part of their Copa America-winning squad this summer.

The Reds have so far been very quiet in the summer window, with only Ibrahima Konate brought in from RB Leipzig. However, it would appear that the Anfield outfit could be ready to strike some late business in the final days.

HOUSSEM AOUAR SWITCH ON

Arsenal and Spurs transfer target Houssem Aouar has been offered on a loan-to-buy deal. Lyon are desperately attempting to sell the midfielder. (The Sun)

Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has revealed he is considering retirement at the age of 29. (The Sun)

Tottenham are ready to offer Harry Kane a £100,000-a-week pay rise in a bid to keep him out of Manchester City’s clutches. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp will step up their efforts to get him a move to Manchester City this week. (The Sun)

England’s 2030 World Cup bid may be hurt by banning Prem stars from international duty. (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Roma. (The Sun)

LINGARD TO HAMMER DOWN MOVE

Jesse Lingard is now ‘likely’ to join West Ham from Manchester United this summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester City will reportedly turn their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane confirmed he is staying at Tottenham. (Daily Star)

Gareth Southgate is considering a call-up for Harvey Barnes as he prepares to name an enlarged squad for England’s World Cup qualifiers. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are planning an improved bid for Kylian Mbappe with Paris Saint-Germain finally willing to sell the forward if they receive an offer of €210m (£180m) before the transfer window closes next Monday. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have held talks with Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez, pushing them ahead of Manchester United in the race for the Spain midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sevilla are asking Chelsea for £60m for the services of Jules Kounde as the Blues look to push for a move before transfer deadline day. (Daily Star)

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has turned down the invitation to return to international football, Cameroon manager Toni Conceicao has revealed. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian want to reward Scotland star Kevin Nisbet with improved terms. (Daily Record)

Stephen Glass admitted Aberdeen will need to sign another defender. That is after the hammer blow that Andrew Considine has been ruled out until after Christmas. (Daily Record)

Gary McAllister is hopeful Rangers’ self-isolating players will be free to play Celtic in Sunday’s crunch derby match. (Scottish Sun)