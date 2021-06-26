Paper Talk: Liverpool to sign £30m Holland star as Wijnaldum pushes deal

Liverpool are closing on the signing of a £30m Holland midfielder – with a little gentle push from Georginio Wijnaldum, Man Utd are in for FC Nordsjaelland forward, while Saturday’s transfer gossip claims Arsenal want a Sporting star dubbed ‘the new Kaka’.

WIJNALDUM HELPS LIVERPOOL TO GRAVENBERCH

Liverpool are reportedly ready to swoop for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as they seek a new addition to their midfield.

The Reds are a man lighter in their engine room now after Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, they will feel the absence of the 30-year-old – who was almost ever-present – greatly. Following his departure, though, differing reports have emerged about Klopp’s plans for his team.

The German manager could reportedly allow Curtis Jones to step up to a more pivotal role next season.

Klopp has also looked at bringing in fellow countryman Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach.

In addition, Klopp has also asked Andy Robertson for the lowdown on his Scotland teammate John McGinn.

However, it’s reported that Liverpool also have a long-standing interest in Ajax sensation Gravenberch. The 19-year-old has been on Liverpool’s radar for a couple of seasons. And now Goal claims they are looking to make a firm approach for the £30m-rated star.

Now the Daily Express claims Liverpool’s hopes have been given a helping hand by Wijnaldum.

They claim the 30-year-old Netherlands captain holds a strong voice in their dressing room at Euro 2020. They state that Wijnaldum will advice Gravenbech on the perks of life at Anfield. The new PSG man will talk up their coaching staff, the team spirit, the supporters and life on Merseyside in general.

And they believe that will all help convince Gravenberch to make the move.

Ajax don’t want to sell, but will find a £30m offer hard to resist for the Dutch Football Talent of the Year.

ARSENAL KEEN ON TIAGO TOMAS

Arsenal fancy a £52m swoop for Sporting Lisbon’s wonderkid, Tiago Tomas, dubbed the ‘new Kaka’. (Daily Star)

A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of Euro 2020 – and it has England reaching the final but falling to France. (Daily Star)

Aaron Ramsey faces difficulty securing a move away from Juventus this summer despite claims he could rejoin Arsenal. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are well aware of Lucas Torreira’s desire to leave the Emirates and head back to Italy this summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester United could inadvertently block Chelsea’s signing of Erling Haaland if they secure Jadon Sancho’s signature. Borussia Dortmund refuse to sanction the sale of their two best players in one window. (Daily Express)

KAMALDEEN SULEMANA STILL ON MAN UTD RADAR

Manchester United will rival Ajax for the signing of 19-year-old wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Daily Express)

Ryan Mason has been put on standby by managerless Tottenham to take charge of pre-season training. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid have ruled out signing their former midfielder James Rodriguez from Everton. (Daily Express)

Granit Xhaka is nearing a move to Roma as Jose Mourinho assembles his squad for the new Serie A season. (Daily Express)

Manchester City target Jack Grealish has given a clear hint his future lies away from Aston Villa after revealing he’s desperate to win the Champions League. (The Sun)

Brighton are playing hardball with Arsenal over Ben White and demanding £50m plus add-ons. (The Sun)

ARSENAL LOOKING AT CAMAVINGA

Arsenal have made Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga their number one transfer target this summer. (The Sun)

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks with PSV star and former Arsenal youngster Donyell Malen. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are reviving interest in Steve Cooper amid their ongoing search for a new manager. (The Sun)

Raphael Varane has informed Manchester United he wants to complete a move to Old Trafford. (The Independent)

Tottenham have stepped up talks with Nuno Espírito Santo over their manager’s job in a move driven by Fabio Paratici. (The Guardian)

Tottenham want to sign at least one central defender and have included Sevilla’s Jules Kounde among their targets. (the Guardian)

The FA will offer England manager Gareth Southgate a new contract to extend his reign beyond next year’s World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Everton will have more talks with Rafa Benitez this weekend and could finalise his appointment early next week. (Daily Mail)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko will get a pre-season lifeline at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Kylian Mbappe’s brother Ethan has agreed a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Celtic have rejected two £10m bids for Kris Ajer this summer, though the defender is adamant he intends to move on. (The Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Porto. (The Scottish Sun)

Rangers-flop Umar Sadiq has been linked with a sensational £30m move to Manchester City. (The Scottish Sun)