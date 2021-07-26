Liverpool are ready to shatter the British transfer record on a Juventus star, Arsenal have stuck a lowly fee on Alexandre Lacazette, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims West Ham are ready to take a punt on a Reds midfielder.

CHIESA TOP OF LIVERPOOL WISH-LIST

Liverpool are ready to raise their bid for Federico Chiesa after seeing their initial offer rejected, claims a report.

The Reds are desperate to bolster their forward ranks this season and it’s claimed Italy star Chiesa is Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 target.

Chiesa proved one of the star’s of Euro 2020, as Italy overcame England to win on penalties in the final. But prising him away from Juventus is proving a tough ask.

Indeed, Liverpool reportedly saw an £86m bid for Chiesa rebuffed over the weekend.

Now the Daily Express claims Liverpool are ready to raise that offer and will add the £12m funds raised from the sale of Harry Wilson.

That would take their offer to an eye-watering £98m – a fee which could break the British transfer record.

And the Express claims that could persuade Juventus to cash in on a player Max Allegri is desperate to keep.

Funds are tight at Juventus but the huge sale of Chiesa could go a long way to solving their financial concerns.

And for Liverpool, his signing would freshen up their attack. Of their famed front three, only Mohamed Salah covered himself in glory last season.

By signing Chiesa, Salah could move to a more central position, with Chiesa playing off either wing.

WEST HAM READY OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN MOVE

West Ham are ready to gamble on a move to sign Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to boost their midfield this season. (Daily Express)

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic looks to be tempted by a move to Tottenham, according to reports. (Daily Express)

Manchester City are focused on a stunning double swoop for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish – despite more FFP allegations. (The Sun)

Manchester United are losing patience in their pursuit of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. (The Sun)

Liverpool will not be making any more signings until some non-homegrown players leave the club. (The Sun)

Toby Alderweireld has landed in Doha ahead of his £13m move to Al-Duhail from Tottenham. (The Sun)

LAMELA, GIL SWAP DRAWING CLOSER

Tottenham star Erik Lamela has been spotted at Sevilla’s ground ahead of a reported swap deal involving Bryan Gil. (The Sun)

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea duo Ross Barkley and Conor Gallagher – even if they secure Arsenal’s Joe Willock. (The Sun)

Roma’s pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly hit a roadblock, with the two clubs unable to agree a fee. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in addition to their pursuit of Raphael Varane. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United and Crystal Palace will find out next week whether Chelsea are willing to let Conor Gallagher go on loan. (Daily Mail)

Robert Lewandowski has received Germany’s Footballer of the Year award for the second season running after a record-breaking year. (Daily Mail)

FULHAM SET TO SIGN MATT GRIMES

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes is closing on a move to Fulham. (Daily Mail)

Robin Olsen’s move to West Ham is reportedly back on after a transfer to Lille is understood to have fallen through. (Daily Mail)

Brighton & Hove Albion will make a £20m offer to Celtic for French forward Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are exploring a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane with talks “intensifying” over the weekend. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette for just £15m. (Daily Mirror)

BELLERIN BEING PHASED OUT

Hector Bellerin appears to be heading closer to the Arsenal exit door amid reports Mikel Arteta will leave him out of his starting XI. (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan insist striker Romelu Lukaku is not for sale amid interest from Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s pre-season matches suggest that Philippe Coutinho’s role is returning to Jurgen Klopp’s line-up. (Daily Mirror)

Fernando Torres will complete another return to former club Atletico Madrid to fulfil his role as a coach. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus will meet the Sassuolo hierarchy next week as they look to thrash out a deal for Manuel Locatelli. (Daily Mirror)

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United days are all seemingly over after Jadon Sancho’s move to Old Trafford became official. (Daily Star)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly is “on the market” as Manchester United’s search for a centre-half continues. (Daily Star)

Jack Grealish is reconsidering a potential transfer to Manchester City after his struggle for playing time at Euro 2020. (Daily Star)

Chelsea are reportedly ‘open’ to selling Timo Werner – and have not given up hope of bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. (Daily Star)

Celtic are keeping tabs on Derby defender Lee Buchanan. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town are pushing ahead in their bid to land Rangers defender George Edmundson on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)